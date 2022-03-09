The GPD Pocket 3 is a mini-laptop with an 8 inch touchscreen display, a swivel hinge that lets you flip the screen 180 degrees and fold it down flat over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and full-sized HDMI and Ethernet ports.

It also stands out because it’s a modular laptop: you can remove the USB Type-A port on the back and replace it with a module to add functionality to the little laptop. When GPD launched the Pocket 3 last year, there were three modules available. But now the company has revealed that a fourth is coming soon.

The new module is a microSD card reader with support for theoretical read/write speeds up to 160MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.

GPD hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the idea is that customers who already have a Pocket 3 will be able to spend a little money on the new module, while new customers might be able to buy a Pocket 3 with the new module.

Micro SD card module approaching!

A2 U3 support, theoretical read and write speed up to 160MB/s, 90MB/s.#GPDPOCKET3 pic.twitter.com/bFdqwKBPJc — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) March 9, 2022

Swapping out modules is pretty simple: they’re held in place with just two screws. So you just remove those screws, pop out the old module, insert the new one, and then replace the screws. Since they’re basically connecting via a USB interface, they should be recognized immediately without the need for a reboot.

The new microSD card reader will join GPD’s existing Pocket 3 modules:

USB Type-A port (included on all versions of the Pocket 3)

RS-232 COM port (available as an option)

KVM module (available as an option)

The KVM module is one of the most niche options and truly shows one of the key benefits of a modular device like the Pocket 3. It has HDMI and USB inputs, allowing you to connect the Pocket 3 to another PC or server and use it like a terminal using the mini-laptop’s display, keyboard, and touchpad to control the connected device.

This can come in handy for IT pros who want to be able to connect directly to a headless server, for example. It’s not a feature most people will ever use, so there’s little reason to make the port available on all models of the mini-laptop. But folks who want the KVM module have the option of adding it.

Another benefit of modularity is that a company like GPD can continue adding new hardware features to a device even after it’s already shipped. While it wasn’t clear last year whether GPD would actually do that with the Pocket 3, the announcement of a new microSD card reader shows that the company is indeed continuing to develop new products for the mini-laptop.

While this kind of modularity is rare, GPD isn’t the only company taking this approach. The Framework Laptop is a 13.5 inch notebook where all the ports are modular. In fact, you can even sacrifice a port for an expansion card that adds additional storage space, among other things.

But GPD is the first company to offer a modular mini laptop with an 8 inch screen.

The GPD Pocket 3 is available for purchase through an Indiegogo InDemand campaign with prices starting at about $698 for a model with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor or $1,047 for a Core i7-1195G7 model.

Alternately, you can save a few bucks by ordering directly from GPD’s AliExpress store or spend a bit more to purchase the Pocket 3 from Banggood and GeekBuying for slightly higher prices,

For more details, check out Liliputing’s review of the GPD Pocket 3. Or for a run-down of key specs, check out the table below.

GPD Pocket 3 specs Processor Intel Pentium Silver N6000

4 cores / 4 threads

1.1 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo

1.5MB L2 cache

4MB L3 cache

6W / 10W TDP

Tremont architecture Intel Core i7-1195G7

4 cores / 8 threads

2.9 GHz base / 5 GHz turbo

5MB L2 cache

12MB L3 cache

12W – 25W TDP

Tiger Lake UP3 architecture Graphics Intel UHD 630

32 execution units

350 MHz base / 850 MHz max

256 shaders

[email protected] Hz

DirectX 12

OpenGL 4.5 Intel Iris Xe with 96eu

96 execution units

400 MHz base / 1.4 GHz max

768 shaders

[email protected] Hz

DirectX 12.1

OpenGL 4.6 Display 8 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

248 ppi

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

180 degree hinge 8 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

248 ppi

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

180 degree hinge RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-2933

(LPDDR4x-4266, but the Pentium N6000 SoC limits speeds to 2933 MHz) 16GB LPDDR4x-3733

Configurable up to 4266 MHz in BIOS Storage M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD

512GB M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 or 1.4 SSD

1TB Modular port USB-A (included)

RS-232 (sold separately)

KVM / USB input (sold separately) USB-A (included)

RS-232 (sold separately)

KVM / USB input (sold separately) Other Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Intel AX210

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard QWERTY chiclet-style keys

Backlit QWERTY chiclet-style keys

Backlit Webcam 2MP

77 degree field of view 2MP

77 degree field of view Battery & Charging 38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery

45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A) 38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery

45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Security Fingerprint reader

TPM 2.0 Fingerprint reader

TPM 2.0 Cooling Active (fan) Active (fan) Stylus Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0

4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Sold separately Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0

4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Sold separately Materials Aluminum unibody chassis Aluminum unibody chassis Dimensions 198 x 137 x 20mm 198 x 137 x 20mm Weight 725 grams 725 grams Price (Indiegogo InDemand) $700 for Pocket 3

$780 for Pocket 3 + module $1049 for Pocket 3

$1130 for Pocket 3 + module