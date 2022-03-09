The GPD Pocket 3 is a mini-laptop with an 8 inch touchscreen display, a swivel hinge that lets you flip the screen 180 degrees and fold it down flat over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and full-sized HDMI and Ethernet ports.
It also stands out because it’s a modular laptop: you can remove the USB Type-A port on the back and replace it with a module to add functionality to the little laptop. When GPD launched the Pocket 3 last year, there were three modules available. But now the company has revealed that a fourth is coming soon.
The new module is a microSD card reader with support for theoretical read/write speeds up to 160MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.
GPD hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the idea is that customers who already have a Pocket 3 will be able to spend a little money on the new module, while new customers might be able to buy a Pocket 3 with the new module.
Swapping out modules is pretty simple: they’re held in place with just two screws. So you just remove those screws, pop out the old module, insert the new one, and then replace the screws. Since they’re basically connecting via a USB interface, they should be recognized immediately without the need for a reboot.
The new microSD card reader will join GPD’s existing Pocket 3 modules:
- USB Type-A port (included on all versions of the Pocket 3)
- RS-232 COM port (available as an option)
- KVM module (available as an option)
The KVM module is one of the most niche options and truly shows one of the key benefits of a modular device like the Pocket 3. It has HDMI and USB inputs, allowing you to connect the Pocket 3 to another PC or server and use it like a terminal using the mini-laptop’s display, keyboard, and touchpad to control the connected device.
This can come in handy for IT pros who want to be able to connect directly to a headless server, for example. It’s not a feature most people will ever use, so there’s little reason to make the port available on all models of the mini-laptop. But folks who want the KVM module have the option of adding it.
Another benefit of modularity is that a company like GPD can continue adding new hardware features to a device even after it’s already shipped. While it wasn’t clear last year whether GPD would actually do that with the Pocket 3, the announcement of a new microSD card reader shows that the company is indeed continuing to develop new products for the mini-laptop.
While this kind of modularity is rare, GPD isn’t the only company taking this approach. The Framework Laptop is a 13.5 inch notebook where all the ports are modular. In fact, you can even sacrifice a port for an expansion card that adds additional storage space, among other things.
But GPD is the first company to offer a modular mini laptop with an 8 inch screen.
The GPD Pocket 3 is available for purchase through an Indiegogo InDemand campaign with prices starting at about $698 for a model with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor or $1,047 for a Core i7-1195G7 model.
Alternately, you can save a few bucks by ordering directly from GPD’s AliExpress store or spend a bit more to purchase the Pocket 3 from Banggood and GeekBuying for slightly higher prices,
For more details, check out Liliputing’s review of the GPD Pocket 3. Or for a run-down of key specs, check out the table below.
|GPD Pocket 3 specs
|Processor
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000
4 cores / 4 threads
1.1 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo
1.5MB L2 cache
4MB L3 cache
6W / 10W TDP
Tremont architecture
|Intel Core i7-1195G7
4 cores / 8 threads
2.9 GHz base / 5 GHz turbo
5MB L2 cache
12MB L3 cache
12W – 25W TDP
Tiger Lake UP3 architecture
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 630
32 execution units
350 MHz base / 850 MHz max
256 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12
OpenGL 4.5
|Intel Iris Xe with 96eu
96 execution units
400 MHz base / 1.4 GHz max
768 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12.1
OpenGL 4.6
|Display
|8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge
|8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4x-2933
(LPDDR4x-4266, but the Pentium N6000 SoC limits speeds to 2933 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4x-3733
Configurable up to 4266 MHz in BIOS
|Storage
|M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD
512GB
|M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 or 1.4 SSD
1TB
|Modular port
|USB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)
|USB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)
|Other Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Intel AX210
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
|QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
|Webcam
|2MP
77 degree field of view
|2MP
77 degree field of view
|Battery & Charging
|38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
|38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
TPM 2.0
|Fingerprint reader
TPM 2.0
|Cooling
|Active (fan)
|Active (fan)
|Stylus
|Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
|Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
|Materials
|Aluminum unibody chassis
|Aluminum unibody chassis
|Dimensions
|198 x 137 x 20mm
|198 x 137 x 20mm
|Weight
|725 grams
|725 grams
|Price (Indiegogo InDemand)
|$700 for Pocket 3
$780 for Pocket 3 + module
|$1049 for Pocket 3
$1130 for Pocket 3 + module