The GPD P2 Max 2022 is a 1.4 pound mini-laptop with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium N6000 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of solid state storage, and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just large enough for touch typing.
First announced at the end of 2021, the little laptop is an update to the original GPD P2 Max, which shipped in 2019 with a choice of Intel Celeron 3965Y or Intel Core m3-8100Y processor options. The new model has the same design, but a newer processor, more storage, and faster wireless capabilities. It’s available from GPD’s AliExpress store for about $820 (although some other sellers are offering it for less).
The new model looks virtually identical to its predecessor, but it’s powered by a 4-core, 4-thread processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture and features four times as much storage, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
Anyway, the point may be largely moot, since the original GPD P2 Max is no longer available for purchase. If you want to buy a mini-laptop from GPD with a screen that’s larger than 8 inches and which is not designed specifically for gaming, then the P2 Max 2022 is the only game in town.
But if you’re curious to know how the new model stacks up against the 2019 version, here a spec comparison:
|GPD P2 Max (2022)
|GPD P2 Max (2019)
|Display
|8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels
|8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels
|CPU
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000
|Intel Celeron 3965Y
Intel Core m3-8100Y
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
|Storage
|1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe 1.3 SSD
|256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
|A/V
|Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers
|Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers
|USB
|1 USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Type-A
|1 USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A
|WiFi
|WiFi 6
|WiFi 5
|BT
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Keyboard
|5 row, 56-key keyboard
|5 row, 56-key keyboard
|Touch
|Touchscreen + multitouch touchpad
|Touchscreen + multitouch touchpad
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint sensor in power button
|Fingerprint sensor in power button
|Battery
|34.96 Wh
|34.96 Wh
|Charger
|30W USB-C power adapter
|30W USB-C power adapter
|Weight
|650 grams
1.4 pounds
|650 grams
1.4 pounds
|Dimensions
|213 x 150 x 14mm
8.4″ x 5.9″ x 0.6″
|213 x 150 x 14mm
8.4″ x 5.9″ x 0.6″
One thing to keep in mind is that while the Pentium Silver N6000 is a 4-core, 4-thread chip released in 2021, it’s not necessarily a faster processor than the Core m3-8100Y 2-core, 4-thread chip from 2018 that was used in the previous-gen model. The two chips offer comparable multi-core performance, but the Core m3-8100Y delivers better single-core performance.
Another thing to keep in mind that while GPD posts some promotional images that appear to show someone writing on the GPD P2 Max 2022 display using a digital pen, it’s worth remembering that the company showed the exact same image for the previous-gen model… which did not have an active digitizer to support pressure-sensitive pen input or hovering actions. Instead, the company noted that you could use a capacitive pen… just like you can with pretty much any phone, tablet, or laptop with a modern touchscreen display designed to respond to finger input.
GPD has been selling mini-laptops and handheld computer for the past five years or so. Some models are focused on gaming like the GPD Win line of devices including the GPD Win 2, GPD Win 3, and GPD Win Max. Others are focused on IT work, like the GPD microPC and GPD Pocket 3.
The GPD P2 Max series stands out as more of a general purpose laptop computer that just happens to have a very small screen. The keyboard is large enough for touch-typing, although some keys have been shifted to unusual positions in order to fit on the small case. There’s a webcam (that’s awkwardly placed below the screen instead of above it). And there’s a touchpad below the keyboard instead of a smaller pointing stick or optical touch sensor.
While the P2 Max isn’t a pocket-sized computer like some other GPD devices, the it’s still smaller than most laptops, and at just 1.4 pounds, it won’t weigh down your bag, making it an interesting option for a grab-and-go computer.
This article was originally published December 27, 2021 and most recently updated March 30, 2022.
341 dpi
I’m a fan of both SFF & very-low-TDP computing. I recently picked up an MSI Cubi N JSL-005US, which also uses the Pentium Silver N6000 (4.8W-6W). Increased the RAM, swapped out the NVMe (keeping the Win11), and loaded Zorin 16 Core. It’s making for a very quiet bedside desktop. The Pentium Silver N6000 is more than adequate for the computing needs of The Masses (Average CPU PassMark 3176).
still sony vaio packet working time is bigest
and better keyboard and better screen format.
wow, in this version producent add altGr 😉
this version is usefull for me (but not easu using without F11, PgUp etc. But is progress!
The N6000 is certainly an unimpressive replacement for the m3-8100Y — over two years newer, but almost a third lower single-thread performance and an extra watt! Passmark says the m3-8100Y costs $281 and doesn’t show a price for the N6000 — I presume it’s much cheaper.
According to the Intel Ark, its SDP (real world metric) is 4.8W, and Intel doesn’t provide that metric for the m3 chip, so it may be a wash. It’s also interesting that Intel doesn’t provide a price for the N6000 (which is actually a Pentium Silver product, not a Celeron as stated in the article).
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/212330/intel-pentium-silver-n6000-processor-4m-cache-up-to-3-30-ghz.html
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/185282/intel-core-m38100y-processor-4m-cache-up-to-3-40-ghz.html
Whoops. I’ve updated the article to use the correct chip name.
Functionally there not much difference between the Atom-based Celeron and Pentium Silver chips, Intel just gives the highest performance models the Pentium name, which is probably why I made that dumb mistake. But it was a mistake nonetheless!
Yep, for all practical purposes they are all basically the same performance-wise these days. Back in the early-mid 2000s “Celeron” was a dirty word that meant a barely functional computer compared to a Pentium based system (with the exception of one particular Celeron CPU that could be overclocked to outperform its Pentium brethren). These days though, there are ultra-low-power Celeron, Atom, and Pentium branded CPUs that can outperform desktop class CPUs from previous generations in certain metrics, at a fraction of the wattage.
I’d love to see GPD bring back the Win 1&2 form factor with this CPU. Or maybe someone could stick it in a horizontal handheld. There’s a lot of indie games this would probably handle fine, it would be great to have an option between cheap ARM emulation handhelds and the expensive Tiger Lake/Ryzen handhelds.
Yes, I wish GPD comes out with a pocketable Win clam shell again. They can fit anything they’re able to cool inside it as long as it’s not an ARM CPU.
If they did this, I’m willing to risk getting a GPD device again.
So you won’t buy any PC? What are you doing here?
The Chuwi Minibook X sounds like a more interesting option (once you go past 7-8in it’s not pocketable anymore anyway…). Hope they’ll both send you a unit to review/compare
I wouldn’t purchase any pc from china https://www.google.com/search?q=chona+putting+chips+in+servers&oq=chona+putting+chips+in+servers&aqs=chrome..69i57.13557j0j9&client=ms-android-huawei&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
Haha, says the person who posts a link that contains useragent data that confirms you use a Huawei.
So you won’t buy any PC? What are you doing here?
Isn’t the m3 a 2-core, 4-thread processor?
Yep, I typed that out wrong. It’s fixed now!
AMD 4000 and 5000 series APUs are extremely efficient. A 5300U at 6 or 10 watts would be a welcome addition to a super small laptop like this. It’s a shame GPD keeps going for these garbage low end Intel chips in devices that cost more than a couple hundred USD. They’ll probably want 6 or 700 USD for this, fail.
Those celeron are cheaper, laptop with celeron (silver) cost under $200 in most part of the world. And they consume low power too, 6W is ideal but you can configure them to use 4W.
Not only those ryzen Apu use more power, they cost more too. Nowadays Ryzen 3 is more expensive than Core i3.