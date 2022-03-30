The GPD P2 Max 2022 is a 1.4 pound mini-laptop with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium N6000 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of solid state storage, and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just large enough for touch typing.

First announced at the end of 2021, the little laptop is an update to the original GPD P2 Max, which shipped in 2019 with a choice of Intel Celeron 3965Y or Intel Core m3-8100Y processor options. The new model has the same design, but a newer processor, more storage, and faster wireless capabilities. It’s available from GPD’s AliExpress store for about $820 (although some other sellers are offering it for less).

The new model looks virtually identical to its predecessor, but it’s powered by a 4-core, 4-thread processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture and features four times as much storage, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Anyway, the point may be largely moot, since the original GPD P2 Max is no longer available for purchase. If you want to buy a mini-laptop from GPD with a screen that’s larger than 8 inches and which is not designed specifically for gaming, then the P2 Max 2022 is the only game in town.

But if you’re curious to know how the new model stacks up against the 2019 version, here a spec comparison:

GPD P2 Max (2022) GPD P2 Max (2019) Display 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron 3965Y

Intel Core m3-8100Y RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe 1.3 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD A/V Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers USB 1 USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Type-A 1 USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A WiFi WiFi 6 WiFi 5 BT Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.1 Keyboard 5 row, 56-key keyboard 5 row, 56-key keyboard Touch Touchscreen + multitouch touchpad Touchscreen + multitouch touchpad Biometrics Fingerprint sensor in power button Fingerprint sensor in power button Battery 34.96 Wh 34.96 Wh Charger 30W USB-C power adapter 30W USB-C power adapter Weight 650 grams

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Pentium Silver N6000 is a 4-core, 4-thread chip released in 2021, it’s not necessarily a faster processor than the Core m3-8100Y 2-core, 4-thread chip from 2018 that was used in the previous-gen model. The two chips offer comparable multi-core performance, but the Core m3-8100Y delivers better single-core performance.

Another thing to keep in mind that while GPD posts some promotional images that appear to show someone writing on the GPD P2 Max 2022 display using a digital pen, it’s worth remembering that the company showed the exact same image for the previous-gen model… which did not have an active digitizer to support pressure-sensitive pen input or hovering actions. Instead, the company noted that you could use a capacitive pen… just like you can with pretty much any phone, tablet, or laptop with a modern touchscreen display designed to respond to finger input.

GPD has been selling mini-laptops and handheld computer for the past five years or so. Some models are focused on gaming like the GPD Win line of devices including the GPD Win 2, GPD Win 3, and GPD Win Max. Others are focused on IT work, like the GPD microPC and GPD Pocket 3.

The GPD P2 Max series stands out as more of a general purpose laptop computer that just happens to have a very small screen. The keyboard is large enough for touch-typing, although some keys have been shifted to unusual positions in order to fit on the small case. There’s a webcam (that’s awkwardly placed below the screen instead of above it). And there’s a touchpad below the keyboard instead of a smaller pointing stick or optical touch sensor.

While the P2 Max isn’t a pocket-sized computer like some other GPD devices, the it’s still smaller than most laptops, and at just 1.4 pounds, it won’t weigh down your bag, making it an interesting option for a grab-and-go computer.

This article was originally published December 27, 2021 and most recently updated March 30, 2022.