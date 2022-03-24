Gigabyte plans to bring Intel’s 12th-gen Intel Core processors to its BRIX line of mini PCs soon. The company says new Gigabyte BRIX Extreme models with 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processors featuring up to 12 cores (4 Performance + 8 Efficient) will be available starting in the second quarter of 2022.

That means you’ll soon be able to buy a 5.5″ x 5.4″ x 1.7″ computer with a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000U processors, as the new models will join the AMD-powered BRIX Extreme mini PCs that launched last year.

The new Intel models feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and DDR4-3200 memory and solid state storage. Some models will also be available with a slightly taller chassis that likely measures about 2 inches high and adds support for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Gigabyte’s press release is a little vague about some features (and incorrect about others – for example, Intel’s 12th-gen chips are not 7nm processors, they’re 10nm chips produced using what Intel calls its Intel 7 manufacturing process). But assuming that the new Intel-powered BRIX Extreme mini PCs use similar components to the existing models with AMD processors, it seems likely that we can expect dual SODIMM slots for memory and at least one M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage (and possibly as many as three slots in some models).

With two HDMI ports, a mini DisplayPort, and USB Type-C port featuring DisplayPort alt mode, Gigabyte says the Intel version of the BRIX Extreme can support up to four 4K displays (or a single 8K display thanks to HDMI 2.1 support).

Other ports include a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jack, a front-facing 3.5mm audio jack, four USB 3 Type-A ports on the front and two more USB Type-A ports on the back. The little computer also supports WiFi 6E wireless connectivity and features TPM 2.0 security.

There’s also an optional upgrade kit that can be used to add an extra Gigabit Ethernet port, an RS-232 serial port, and another M.2 2280 slot for additional storage.

