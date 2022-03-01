Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available to the public (in the mainland United States). Luna lets you stream games over the internet to a smartphone, tablet, computer, or Amazon Fire TV device. You can also stream gameplay to Amazon-owned Twitch at the same time.

The service first launched an invite-only early-access platform in the fall of 2020, but now Amazon says the service is now available without an invite. But you’ll have to pay for a subscription to use the service, one way or the other.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can get a taste of Luna thanks to Amazon Prime Gaming: every month Amazon will let you stream some titles for no additional charge. Titles for March, 2022 include Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, Flashback, and PHOGS! From March 8th through the 14th, Amazon will also let Prime members stream Imortals Fenyx Rising.

You can also subscribe to specific gaming channels for access to more titles:

Luna+ Channel offers 100+ games for $10/month

offers 100+ games for $10/month Family Channel has 35+ kid-friendly games for $6/month

has 35+ kid-friendly games for $6/month Ubisoft+ Channel costs $18/month for a selection of 35+ games from Ubisoft

costs $18/month for a selection of 35+ games from Ubisoft Retro Channel includes classics from Capcom, SNK and others for $5/month

includes classics from Capcom, SNK and others for $5/month Jackbox Games Channel includes trivia games for $5 per month

Amazon notes that folks who’ve been part of the early access trials can also save money if they sign up by March 31, 2022 for Luna+ (at $6/month) or Family Channel (at $3/month), although you’ll lose that grandfathered pricing if you ever cancel the subscriptions and want to sign up again in the future.

Luna is compatible with Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices, Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS computers, iPhone and iPads, and Android devices. You can use your phone as a controller (with the Amazon Luna Controller app), or buy an optional Luna Controller, which has a list price of $70, but which is currently on sale for $50.

