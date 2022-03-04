Rockchip’s RK3588 processor is a 64-bit chip featuring four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP3 graphics, support for 8K video, PCIe 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and 6 TOPS of AI performance thanks to a dedicated neural processing unit.

The first devices powered by the chip are starting to show up, including the $129 ROCK5 single-board computer and Banana Pi’s new RK3588 compute module. Now Firefly has unveiled a mini-ITX board that could let you build a desktop computer or edge computing platform for AI tasks.

The Firefly ITX-3588J is a 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) computer motherboard with a lot of ports and connectivity options, as listed below. It also looks like it may actually be a sort of carrier board, the heart of the system seems to be a smaller board with a RK3588 processor that connects to a SODIMM-style connector on the mainboard.

That opens the possibility that the processor module could be upgradeable or replaceable.

Here’s a run-down of the board’s I/O features:

Video Output

  • 1 x HDMI 2.1
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x VGA
  • 2 x MIPI-DSI

Video Input

  • 1 x HDMI
  • 2 x 2-lan MIPI-CSI or 1 x 4 lane MIPI-SCI

Audio

  • 1 x speaker out
  • 1 x phone out
  • 1 x line in
  • 1 x mic in

PCIe & SATA

  • 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4
  • 1 x M.2 SATA 3.0
  • 4 x SATA 3.0 interfaces

USB

  • 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A (1A)
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A (2A)
  • 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A (500mA)

Internet

  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet (one with POE)
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Optional 4G LTE/5G expansion

Other

  • 1 x RS485
  • 1 x RS232
  • 8 x GPIO
  • 4 x I2C
  • 1 x SPI
  • 3 x ADC
  • 1 x Debug
  • 2 x UART
  • 1 x 12V/3P-1.25m fan

Firefly says the board supports Android 12 and Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Debian, and Buildroot.

There’s no word on a price or release date for the Firefly ITX-3588J yet.

via Tom’s Hardware

