The ECS Liva Z3 is a small desktop computer powered by an Intel Jasper Lake processor, plenty of ports, and support for up to two 4K displays.

First announced in December, the little computer is now available for purchase for $195 and up.

For that price, Amazon will sell you a model with an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, 4GB of onboard RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. The system has two SODIMM slots and support for up to 16GB of total memory, plus an M.2 2280 socket for an optional solid state drive.

Newegg, meanwhile, shows a $226 price for an ECS Liva Z3 with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor, 4GB of onboard memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. But that model isn’t currently in stock.

Both models feature 6-watt chips based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, with Intel UHD integrated graphics. While the computers feature a fan for active cooling, FanlessTech suggests that you probably wouldn’t take much of a performance hit if you opened up the case and simply removed the fan altogether.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x mini DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

There’s also an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card, and the system comes with a card that supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.