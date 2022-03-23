E Ink has been producing low-power, high-contrast black and white displays for two decades, but the company has recently started offering color ePaper displays for eBook readers, digital signage, and other applications. So far those displays have had a pretty limited color palette, but now E Ink is introducing a new type of display with wider color gamut and improved contrast.

The new E Ink Gallery Plus displays can support up to 60,000 colors and have a 40% better contrast ratio than the company’s previous-gen technology.



While that’s still a pretty tiny fraction of the millions or colors available from LCD or OLED displays, it’s a pretty big step up from the 4096 colors that E Ink screens had topped out at before now.

E Ink’s promotional images show digital signage that looks more vivid and less washed out, and I imagine the same should hold true if the display technology finds its way to eReaders and E Ink tablets in the future.

The company says E Ink Gallery Plus displays will be “available in various sizes… including 13.3 -inch, 25.3-inch and 28-inch” and a report from Cool3C says E Ink Gallery Displays are already in use for digital signage in Taipei.

press release