Dynabook is giving its Portégé X line of premium thin and light laptops a speed boost with the launch of three new models sporting 12th-gen Intel Core P-series 28-watt chips with up to 14 cores and 20 threads.
The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is a 13 inch notebook with a starting weight of 1.99 pounds and support for up to a Core i7-1280P vPro processor. The Dynabook Portégé X30W-K is a slightly heftier model with a convertible tablet-style design. It starts at 2.18 pounds. And the Dynabook Portégé X40L-K packs a 14 inch screen and 2.31 pound starting weight.
Dynabook says the new laptops will be available starting in April with starting prices of $1380, $1600 a $1800, respectively. Like I said, these are premium laptops, but those prices do include a 3-year warranty. And it’s also nice to see thin and light laptops that don’t skimp on ports – both clamshell models have full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports as well as Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new laptops:
Dynabook Portégé X30L-K
|Display
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
|RAM
|LPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x Ethernet LAN
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|720p with privacy shutter
IR camera
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
|Security
|IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
|Battery
|53 Wh
|Chassis
|Magnesium alloy
Mystic Blue Metallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dimensions
|306 x 210 x 17.9
12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|904 grams
1.99 pounds
|Starting price
|$1380
Dynabook Portégé X30W-K
|Display
|13.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080)
• 10-point multi touch with Digital Ink support
• Convertible with 360-degree hinge
• Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
|RAM
|LPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card slot
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|720p front-facing with privacy shutter
8MP world-facing
IR camera
|Audio
|Harman/Kardon stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
|Security
|IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
|Battery
|53 Wh
|Chassis
|Magnesium alloy
Mystic Blue Metallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dimensions
|303.9 x 197.4 x 17.9
12″ x 7.8″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|989 grams
2.18 pounds
|Starting price
|$1600
Dynabook Portégé X40L-K
|Display
|14.0″ WUXGA (1920×1200) EyeSafe IPS Display
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
|RAM
|LPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCie NVMe SSD
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports
1 x Ethernet LAN port
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card slot
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|720p with privacy shutter
IR camera
|Audio
|Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
|Security
|IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
|Battery
|65 Wh
|Chassis
|Magnesium alloy
Tech Blue Matallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 224 x 15.9
12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|1.05kg
2.31 pounds
|Starting price
|$1800