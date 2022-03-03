Dynabook is giving its Portégé X line of premium thin and light laptops a speed boost with the launch of three new models sporting 12th-gen Intel Core P-series 28-watt chips with up to 14 cores and 20 threads.

The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is a 13 inch notebook with a starting weight of 1.99 pounds and support for up to a Core i7-1280P vPro processor. The Dynabook Portégé X30W-K is a slightly heftier model with a convertible tablet-style design. It starts at 2.18 pounds. And the Dynabook Portégé X40L-K packs a 14 inch screen and 2.31 pound starting weight.

Dynabook says the new laptops will be available starting in April with starting prices of $1380, $1600 a $1800, respectively. Like I said, these are premium laptops, but those prices do include a 3-year warranty. And it’s also nice to see thin and light laptops that don’t skimp on ports – both clamshell models have full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports as well as Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new laptops:

Dynabook Portégé X30L-K

Display 13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) 250 nits

13.3” FHD IGZO (1920×1080) 470 nits

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) w/touch 300 nits Processor 12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors

• Core i5-1240P

• Core i7-1260P

• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors

• Core i5-1250P (vPro)

• Core i7-1270P (vPro)

• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready) RAM LPDDR5

Up to 32GB

Dual Channel

Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable) Storage Up to 1TB SSD Ports 1 x HDMI

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x Ethernet LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 720p with privacy shutter

IR camera Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5mm headphone/mic jack Security IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello

Optional Smart Card Leader

TPM 2.0 Battery 53 Wh Chassis Magnesium alloy

Mystic Blue Metallic color

MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions 306 x 210 x 17.9

12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ Weight 904 grams

1.99 pounds Starting price $1380

Dynabook Portégé X30W-K

Display 13.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080)

• 10-point multi touch with Digital Ink support

• Convertible with 360-degree hinge

• Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ Processor 12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors

• Core i5-1240P

• Core i7-1260P

• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors

• Core i5-1250P (vPro)

• Core i7-1270P (vPro)

• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready) RAM LPDDR5

Up to 32GB

Dual Channel

Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Ports 1 x HDMI

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card slot Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 720p front-facing with privacy shutter

8MP world-facing

IR camera Audio Harman/Kardon stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Dual microphones

3.5mm headphone/mic jack Security IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello

Optional Smart Card Leader

TPM 2.0 Battery 53 Wh Chassis Magnesium alloy

Mystic Blue Metallic color

MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions 303.9 x 197.4 x 17.9

12″ x 7.8″ x 0.7″ Weight 989 grams

2.18 pounds Starting price $1600

Dynabook Portégé X40L-K

Display 14.0″ WUXGA (1920×1200) EyeSafe IPS Display Processor 12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors

• Core i5-1240P

• Core i7-1260P

• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors

• Core i5-1250P (vPro)

• Core i7-1270P (vPro)

• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready) RAM LPDDR5

Up to 32GB

Dual Channel

Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable) Storage Up to 1TB PCie NVMe SSD Ports 1 x HDMI

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

1 x Ethernet LAN port

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card slot Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 720p with privacy shutter

IR camera Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual microphones

3.5mm headphone/mic jack Security IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello

Optional Smart Card Leader

TPM 2.0 Battery 65 Wh Chassis Magnesium alloy

Tech Blue Matallic color

MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions 312.4 x 224 x 15.9

12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.05kg

2.31 pounds Starting price $1800

