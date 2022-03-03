Dynabook is giving its Portégé X line of premium thin and light laptops a speed boost with the launch of three new models sporting 12th-gen Intel Core P-series 28-watt chips with up to 14 cores and 20 threads.

The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is a 13 inch notebook with a starting weight of 1.99 pounds and support for up to a Core i7-1280P vPro processor. The Dynabook Portégé X30W-K is a slightly heftier model with a convertible tablet-style design. It starts at 2.18 pounds. And the Dynabook Portégé X40L-K packs a 14 inch screen and 2.31 pound starting weight.

Dynabook Portégé X40L-K

Dynabook says the new laptops will be available starting in April with starting prices of $1380, $1600 a $1800, respectively. Like I said, these are premium laptops, but those prices do include a 3-year warranty. And it’s also nice to see thin and light laptops that don’t skimp on ports – both clamshell models have full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports as well as Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new laptops:

Dynabook Portégé X30L-K

Display
  • 13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) 250 nits
  • 13.3” FHD IGZO (1920×1080) 470 nits
  • 13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) w/touch 300 nits
Processor12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
RAMLPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
Ports1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x Ethernet LAN
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Camera720p with privacy shutter
IR camera
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
SecurityIR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
Battery53 Wh
ChassisMagnesium alloy
Mystic Blue Metallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
Dimensions306 x 210 x 17.9
12″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″
Weight904 grams
1.99 pounds
Starting price$1380

Dynabook Portégé X30W-K

Display13.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080)
• 10-point multi touch with Digital Ink support
• Convertible with 360-degree hinge
• Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™
Processor12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
RAMLPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Ports1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card slot
WirelessIntel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Camera720p front-facing with privacy shutter
8MP world-facing
IR camera
AudioHarman/Kardon stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
SecurityIR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
Battery53 Wh
ChassisMagnesium alloy
Mystic Blue Metallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
Dimensions303.9 x 197.4 x 17.9
12″ x 7.8″ x 0.7″
Weight989 grams
2.18 pounds
Starting price$1600

Dynabook Portégé X40L-K

Display 14.0″ WUXGA (1920×1200) EyeSafe IPS Display
Processor12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro) (design ready)
RAMLPDDR5
Up to 32GB
Dual Channel
Onboard (soldered, not upgradeable)
StorageUp to 1TB PCie NVMe SSD
Ports1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports
1 x Ethernet LAN port
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card slot
WirelessIntel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Camera720p with privacy shutter
IR camera
AudioQuad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
SecurityIR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
Battery65 Wh
ChassisMagnesium alloy
Tech Blue Matallic color
MIL-STD-810H tested
Dimensions312.4 x 224 x 15.9
12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″
Weight1.05kg
2.31 pounds
Starting price$1800

press release

