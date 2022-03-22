Dynabook’s new Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K laptops are business-class notebooks with MIL-STD-810H tested cases, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1280P vPro processor, up to 64GB of RAM and 14 or 15.6 inch displays.
While the new laptops aren’t as thin and light as the Portégé models with similar chips that launched earlier this month, they are more affordable, with starting prices around $1,000.
Both the new Dynabook Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K will ship in April and the laptops will come with Windows 11 Pro, although they also support an optional Windows 10 Pro downgrade.
Unfortunately a look at the spec sheets suggest that entry-level models may have 1366 x 768 pixel displays, which I’m surprised to see is even an option for notebooks in this price range. But both are also available with up to a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with optional support for touch.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Dynabook Tecra A series:
|Dynabook Tecra A40-K
|Dynabook Tecra A50-K
|Display
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro)
|12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors
• Core i5-1240P
• Core i7-1260P
• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors
• Core i5-1250P (vPro)
• Core i7-1270P (vPro)
• Core i7-1280P (vPro)
|RAM
|DDR4-3200
Up to 64GB
Dual SODIMM slots
|DDR4-3200
Up to 64GB
Dual SODIMM slots
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x Ethernet LAN
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card
|1 x HDMI
2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1 x Ethernet LAN
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|Webcam with privacy shutter
IR camera
|Webcam with privacy shutter
IR camera
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
| Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
3.5mm headphone/mic jack
|Security
|IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
Optional Smart Card reader
|IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello
Optional Smart Card Leader
TPM 2.0
Optional Smart Card reader
|Battery
|53 Wh
|53 Wh
|Chassis
|Dark Blue
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dark Blue
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dimensions
|323.6 x 220.6 x 18.9
12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
|358.2 x 236.9 x 19.9mm
14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|1.45 kg
3.2 pounds
|1.65 kg
3.64 pounds
|Starting price
|$1020
|$970