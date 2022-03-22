Dynabook’s new Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K laptops are business-class notebooks with MIL-STD-810H tested cases, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1280P vPro processor, up to 64GB of RAM and 14 or 15.6 inch displays.

While the new laptops aren’t as thin and light as the Portégé models with similar chips that launched earlier this month, they are more affordable, with starting prices around $1,000.

Both the new Dynabook Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K will ship in April and the laptops will come with Windows 11 Pro, although they also support an optional Windows 10 Pro downgrade.

Unfortunately a look at the spec sheets suggest that entry-level models may have 1366 x 768 pixel displays, which I’m surprised to see is even an option for notebooks in this price range. But both are also available with up to a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with optional support for touch.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Dynabook Tecra A series:

Dynabook Tecra A40-K Dynabook Tecra A50-K Display 14.0″ HD anti-glare display (1366 x 768)

14.0″ FHD anti-glare display (1920 x 1080) TN

14.0″ FHD anti-glare display (1920 x 1080) IPS

14.0″ FHD anti-glare display (1920 x 1080) IPS TOUCH 15.6″ HD anti-glare display (1366 x 768)

15.6″ FHD anti-glare display (1920 x 1080) IPS

15.6” FHD anti-glare display (1920 x 1080) IPS TOUCH Processor 12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors

• Core i5-1240P

• Core i7-1260P

• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors

• Core i5-1250P (vPro)

• Core i7-1270P (vPro)

• Core i7-1280P (vPro) 12th Gen Intel® Core P28W Processors

• Core i5-1240P

• Core i7-1260P

• 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W Processors

• Core i5-1250P (vPro)

• Core i7-1270P (vPro)

• Core i7-1280P (vPro) RAM DDR4-3200

Up to 64GB

Dual SODIMM slots DDR4-3200

Up to 64GB

Dual SODIMM slots Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Ports 1 x HDMI

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x Ethernet LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card 1 x HDMI

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x Ethernet LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera Webcam with privacy shutter

IR camera Webcam with privacy shutter

IR camera Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5mm headphone/mic jack Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5mm headphone/mic jack Security IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello

Optional Smart Card Leader

TPM 2.0

Optional Smart Card reader IR camera & fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello

Optional Smart Card Leader

TPM 2.0

Optional Smart Card reader Battery 53 Wh 53 Wh Chassis Dark Blue

MIL-STD-810H tested Dark Blue

MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions 323.6 x 220.6 x 18.9

12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ 358.2 x 236.9 x 19.9mm

14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.8″ Weight 1.45 kg

3.2 pounds 1.65 kg

3.64 pounds Starting price $1020 $970

press release