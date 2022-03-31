Dell is refreshing its business laptop lineup with several new Latitude notebooks and Precision mobile workstations that the company calls the “world’s smallest” in their class.

While that’s probably up for debate, there’s no question that the new Dell Latitude 9430, Latitude 7330 Ultralight, and Precision 5470 pack a lot of horsepower into compact bodies.

Dell Latitude 9430

This 13 inch notebook has a 16:10 screen with 1920 x 1200 and 2560 x 1600 pixel display panel options, optional support for 4G LTE or 5G modems, an FHD IR webcam, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of solid state storage, and up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro U-series 15-watt processor.

All of that’s packed into a computer that measures 12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.3″ (at its thinnest point), and which has a starting weight of 2.8 pounds. There’s also a 2-in-1 convertible model with a 360 degree hinge and a 3.2 pound starting weight.

Despite the slim bezels around the display, Dell found the space for a full HD IR camera with support for face recognition. There’s also optional support for a fingerprint reader.

The laptop also has a decent set of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 ports and full-sized ports including HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-A, and a headset jack.

The Dell Latitude 9430 will be available in April for $2245 and up.

Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight

Coming in April for $1899 and up, this 2.13 pound notebook sports a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, support for up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series 15-watt processor, 32GB of RAM, and Dell will offer configurations with up to 1TB of solid state storage.

Measuring 12.1″ x 7.9″ x 0.7″, the laptop has room for full-sized ports including an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headset jack.

One area where this laptop probably won’t shine? Battery life, at least if you want the lightest possible version, as the starting weight is for a model with a 41 Wh battery, although Dell also offers a slightly heavier version with a 58 Wh battery.

Wireless capabilities include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Dell Precision 5470

Unlike the new thin and light Latitude laptops mentioned above, which have 15-watt U-series processors, the Dell Precision 5470 is positioned as a mobile workstation-class computer and it has the hardware to match, including support for up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK vPro 45-watt Alder Lake-H processor and NVIDIA RTX A1000 discrete graphics.

But it’s still a surprisingly compact notebook: the Precision 5470 measures just 12.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of less than 3.3 pounds for a model with a 72 Wh battery.

Dell will offer 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel and 2560 x 1600 pixel display options, up to 64GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

One more area where this laptop differs from the Latitude series is ports: it has four full-function Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, but no distinct USB-A or HDMI ports.

The Dell Precision 5470 will be available in April, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Dell is also launching a bunch of other new laptops in April, including additional members of the Latitude 3000, 5000, and 7000 families and new Precision 55700 and 5770 models with larger screens. You can find more details in Dell’s press release.