Dell is refreshing its XPS 15 and XPS 17 line of thin, light, and powerful notebooks with new configurations sporting 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The new Dell XPS 15 is with Alder Lake-H is now available for $1420 and up, while the new Dell XPS 17 starts at $1812.

Dell XPS 15 (2022)

Those starting prices get you a notebook with an Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core processor, 8GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD plus a 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch display.

But you can pay more to configure either model with up to a 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen LCD display, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

Dell XPS 17 (2022)

The 17 inch model has a starting weight of 4.8 pounds, features a 97 Wh battery and quad speakers (2 x 2W woofers and 2 x 2.5W tweeters), and supports up to an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

This model has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an eDP port, audio jack, and SD card reader.

Dell’s new XPS 15, meanwhile, starts at 4.1 pounds, features an 86 Wh battery, quad speakers (2 x 2.5W woofers and 2 x 1.5W tweeters) and supports up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK 14-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and also has an option for a 3456 x 2160 pixel OLED touchscreen display.

Ports for the 15.6 laptop include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an audio jack and an SD card reader.

Both notebooks have CNC aluminum bodies with carbon fiber or woven glass fiber composite palm rests, Intel Killer 1675 wireless cards with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support and, somewhat disappointingly for premium laptops in 2022, 720p webcams.

