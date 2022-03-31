Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today’s World Backup Day, which has only been a thing for about a decade, but which is an annual reminder that it’s probably a good idea to back up any important date stored on your computers, phones, or other devices. And to celebrate (if that’s the right word), a number of companies are offering discounts on internal and external storage devices including hard drives, SSDs, USB flash drives, and SD cards.
One of the most impressive deals? You can pick up a 14TB external hard drive for $200 today. Prefer something a little more portable? External SSDs are going for $48 and up.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
Storage sales
- Amazon storage sale – Amazon
- B&H storage sale – B&H
- Best Buy storage sale – Best Buy
- Newegg storage & memory sale – Newegg
External hard drives
- WD Black 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Amazon
- WD Black 8TB portable HDD for $190 – Amazon
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop HDD for $100 – Amazon
- WD Elements 14TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Amazon
- QNAP TR-004 4-bay RAID expansion enclosure for $160 – B&H
External SSDs
- Crucial X6 500GB portable SSD (540MB/s) for $48 – B&H
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD (400MB/s) for $150 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $200 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD (2,000 MB/s) for $270 – B&H
Network attached storage (NAS) devices
- QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-bay NAS for $239 – Amazon
- QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-bay NAS for $320 – B&H
- QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-bay NAS for $526 – Newegg (coupon: MDLBQ29349)
M.2 SSDs
- Intel 670p 1TB PCie Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD for $70 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD for $80 – Best Buy
- Samsung 980 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD for $95 – Newegg (coupon: SSBQ3A28)
Other
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $24 – Amazon
- Save up to $90 on Seagate IronWolf 3.5″ HDDs – B&H
Laptops & tablets
- Asus L210 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $200 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/NVIDIA MX350/8GB/512GB for $695 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook Flip 13″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $745 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 12.3″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $750 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14″ laptop w/ScreenPad/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $906 – Amazon