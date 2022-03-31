Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Today’s World Backup Day, which has only been a thing for about a decade, but which is an annual reminder that it’s probably a good idea to back up any important date stored on your computers, phones, or other devices. And to celebrate (if that’s the right word), a number of companies are offering discounts on internal and external storage devices including hard drives, SSDs, USB flash drives, and SD cards.

One of the most impressive deals? You can pick up a 14TB external hard drive for $200 today. Prefer something a little more portable? External SSDs are going for $48 and up.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

