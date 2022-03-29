Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a series of sales on products from various brands and sellers, which means you can save 15% on select tech products, 20% on some fashion items, or 12% on certain Acer devices.
While many of the deals are for refurbished products, most of those come with 1 or 2 year warranties.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay coupons
- 15% off select Tech products – eBay (coupon: SHOPTECH15, save up to $100)
- 20% off select Fashion items – eBay (coupon: SAVE20FASHION, save up to $300 on purchases of $20 or more)
- 15% off Home products – eBay (coupon: SAVE15HOME, save up to $500)
- 15% off Luxury watches & handbags – eBay (coupon: LUXESPRING, save up to $350)
- 12% off select products from Acer – eBay (price in cart)
Laptops
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/64GB for $141) – Acer (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Acer Spin 513 13.3″ Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $167 – Acer (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Acer Spin 713 13.5″ Chromebook w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $396 – Acer (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $554 – Acer (via eBay, price in cart)
Tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 w/64GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $700 and up – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7 for $460 – Newegg
- Asus PN51 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U for $462 – Newegg
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 for $600 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $33 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTECH15)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Open Box Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds for $52 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTECH15)
- Open Box Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Woot
- Beats by Dr Dre Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $61 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTECH15)
Other
- Sidsys 9-in-1 USB-C hub for $35 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Seagate Expansion 4TB portable HDD for $80 – B&H
- Open Box Anker portable Power Station 213Wh for $175 – Woot
- Open Box sale – Woot