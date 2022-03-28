Today is the final day of eBay’s 15% off sale on refurbished products that lets you save up to $100 on thousands of items, most of which appear to be backed by 2-year warranties. Just make sure to use the coupon SHOPREFURB15 at checkout.
Meanwhile, Amazon is selling its 2nd-gen Echo Buds for $50, which is less than half the list price for these true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa integration (which may be a selling point or a deal breaker, depending on your point of view).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Team C175 64GB USB flash drive for $6 – Newegg
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 128GB USB flash drive for $10 – B&H
- Samsung T7 Touch 1TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $130 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $134 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $220 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $245 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ FHD laptop w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $200 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook Pro 14″ OLED WQXGA+ laptop w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/256GB for $619 – Walmart
PC accessories
- Microsoft PC accessory sale – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 for $22 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $28 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Wireless desktop 900 (keyboard & mouse) for $30 – Microsoft Store
- Logitech MX Anywhere wireless mouse + $30 gift card for $80 – Dell
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop (keyboard & mouse & number pad) for $95 – Microsoft Store
Other
- Save 15% on select refurbished products (last day of sale) – Ebay (coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless earbuds w/ANC for $50 – Amazon
- Load Your Kindle sale (select eBooks for $6 or less) – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2-pack for $35 – Amazon (coupon: LITEX2)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Best Buy