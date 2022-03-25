Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
March 25th is Tolkien Reading Day, and several eBook sellers are celebrating by offering select J.R.R. Tolkien eBooks including The Hobbit, The Silmarillion, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy for $3 each.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Select J.R.R. Tolkien Kindle eBooks for $3 each – Amazon
- Tolkien Reading Day sale – B&N
- Select JRR Tolkien eBooks on sale for $3 each – Google Play Books
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale – Epic Games Store
Tablets
- Samsung Tab A7 Lite w/32GB WiFi-only for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB WiFi + 4G LTE for $166 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/256GB for $429 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini for $459 and up – Amazon
- Baseus 20,000 mAh 65W power bank for $43 – Amazon
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $770 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ notebook w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1350 – Best Buy
Other
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 for $16 – Banggood