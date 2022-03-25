Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

March 25th is Tolkien Reading Day, and several eBook sellers are celebrating by offering select J.R.R. Tolkien eBooks including The Hobbit, The Silmarillion, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy for $3 each.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

