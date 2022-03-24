Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android phone that ships with Microsoft apps and services… but which was a little hard to justify spending $1400 on when the phone first hit the streets in 2020.

Today you can pick one up for $400. I’m still not sure I’d recommend doing that. There are probably better phones available in that price range if you only need one screen. But if you really want a dual-screen/foldable device, this is probably one of the best deals you’re likely to find. And as an added bonus, you could try installing Windows 11 on it if you’re feeling really adventurous.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

