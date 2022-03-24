Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android phone that ships with Microsoft apps and services… but which was a little hard to justify spending $1400 on when the phone first hit the streets in 2020.

Today you can pick one up for $400. I’m still not sure I’d recommend doing that. There are probably better phones available in that price range if you only need one screen. But if you really want a dual-screen/foldable device, this is probably one of the best deals you’re likely to find. And as an added bonus, you could try installing Windows 11 on it if you’re feeling really adventurous.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.