Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android phone that ships with Microsoft apps and services… but which was a little hard to justify spending $1400 on when the phone first hit the streets in 2020.
Today you can pick one up for $400. I’m still not sure I’d recommend doing that. There are probably better phones available in that price range if you only need one screen. But if you really want a dual-screen/foldable device, this is probably one of the best deals you’re likely to find. And as an added bonus, you could try installing Windows 11 on it if you’re feeling really adventurous.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Refurb Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/64GB for $220 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Chromebook 2 13″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB/2-year warranty for $400 – DealParade (via eBay)
- MSI Modern 15 laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $499 after rebate – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $750 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $833 – Dell
- Asus ZenBook 13 OLED laptop w/Ryzen 5 5700U/8GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $880 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
Charging
- AmazonBasics 10W Qi wireless charging pad for $10 – Woot
- Anker PowerPort Nano 20W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5,000 mAh wireless power bank for $35 – Newegg (coupon: EMCBQ2445)
Downloads & Streaming
- Demon’s Tilt pinball PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Pay $40 or more for 125 items including PC games and eBooks – Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle
Other