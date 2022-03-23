Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale that ends at midnight, with discounts across a wide range of products… including one of the best prices I’ve seen for a Chromebook that’s not ancient.

Today you can pick up an Acer Chromebook 311 for just $79. The laptop has an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8183C processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And Google will continue to support the Acer Chromebook 311 with automatic software updates at least until June, 2028.

