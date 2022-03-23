Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale that ends at midnight, with discounts across a wide range of products… including one of the best prices I’ve seen for a Chromebook that’s not ancient.
Today you can pick up an Acer Chromebook 311 for just $79. The laptop has an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8183C processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And Google will continue to support the Acer Chromebook 311 with automatic software updates at least until June, 2028.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- 24-hour flash sale – Best Buy
- Save an extra 15% (up to $100) on select refurbished products – eBay (coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $79 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $600 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet w/OLED screen/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $350 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 for $380 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $700 and up – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $55 – Amazon (or 2 for $90 with coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 and up – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $105 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Onn UHD Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle World SF Bundle
- Stream 4,000 TV episodes and 1,500 movies for free (with ads) – YouTube
Other
- Samsung Galaxy S22 w/128GB for $700 – Woot
- Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $26 – Newegg
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $99 – Best Buy