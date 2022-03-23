Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale that ends at midnight, with discounts across a wide range of products… including one of the best prices I’ve seen for a Chromebook that’s not ancient.

Today you can pick up an Acer Chromebook 311 for just $79. The laptop has an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8183C processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And Google will continue to support the Acer Chromebook 311 with automatic software updates at least until June, 2028.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

