EBay is offering 15% off thousands of refurbished products when you use the coupon code SHOPREFURB15 at checkout. Savings top out at $100, but you can score some pretty good deals on everything from wireless headphones from Sony or Jabra to cordless vacuums from Dyson. And if the word “refurbished” makes you wary, most of these items come with a 2-year warranty.
Meanwhile Amazon is offering up to 35% off select Anker charging accessories, Newegg is selling a RAVPower wireless charger for just $11, and you can save up to 50% on select Amazon Fire tablets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablet & eReaders
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets – Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire Kids tablets – Amazon
- Save up to 41% on Kindle eReaders – Amazon
Charging
- Save up to 35% on Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 45W USB-C wall chargers (2-pack) for $34 – meh
- RAVPower 10W Qi wireless charging pad & USB adapter for $11 – Newegg
Audio
- Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $44 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $63 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose Frames Alto for $89 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Refurb Bose Sport earbuds for $105 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $145 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $152 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
Downloads & Streaming
- Middlegame eBook by Seanan McGuire for free – Tor
- GOG Games Festival (save up to 90% and try demos) – GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Heroines Bundle
- Pay $40 or more for 123 items (mostly PC games) – Humble Stand with Ukraine Bundle
Other
- Save 15% on more than 3,000 refurbished items (max $100 off) – eBay (coupon: SHOPREFURB15)
- UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $20 – Amazon
- Seagate One Touch 4TB portable HDD for $88 – B&H