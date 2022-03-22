Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is offering 15% off thousands of refurbished products when you use the coupon code SHOPREFURB15 at checkout. Savings top out at $100, but you can score some pretty good deals on everything from wireless headphones from Sony or Jabra to cordless vacuums from Dyson. And if the word “refurbished” makes you wary, most of these items come with a 2-year warranty.

Meanwhile Amazon is offering up to 35% off select Anker charging accessories, Newegg is selling a RAVPower wireless charger for just $11, and you can save up to 50% on select Amazon Fire tablets.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablet & eReaders

Charging

Audio

Downloads & Streaming

Other