Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets with prices as low as $35 for a 7 inch tablet or $45 for an 8 inch model with a faster processor and higher-resolution display. And while the standard Amazon Fire HD 10 (the largest, fastest tablet in Amazon’s lineup) isn’t on sale, the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is, which means you can get a model with a bumper case, a 2-year warranty and no lock screen ads for $10 less than the price of a standard Fire HD 10.

You can also save on Amazon Kindle devices today. And if you’d rather go with an Android or Chrome OS tablet, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of deals on those as well… plus discounted Windows laptops, tablets, and mini PCs, Android smartphones, and more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Fire tablets

Android tablets

Chrome OS tablets

Chromebooks

Windows laptops & tablets

Mini PCs

Smartphones

eReaders

PC accessories