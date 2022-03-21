Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets with prices as low as $35 for a 7 inch tablet or $45 for an 8 inch model with a faster processor and higher-resolution display. And while the standard Amazon Fire HD 10 (the largest, fastest tablet in Amazon’s lineup) isn’t on sale, the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is, which means you can get a model with a bumper case, a 2-year warranty and no lock screen ads for $10 less than the price of a standard Fire HD 10.
You can also save on Amazon Kindle devices today. And if you’d rather go with an Android or Chrome OS tablet, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of deals on those as well… plus discounted Windows laptops, tablets, and mini PCs, Android smartphones, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $35 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
Android tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $120 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ tablet w/32GB for $180 – Amazon (or 64GB for $220)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/128GB for $340 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ tablet w/128GB for 500 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo
Chrome OS tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- HP 11″ Chrome OS 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/256GB for $400 – Lenovo
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 11 w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $170 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $259 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $330 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Best Buy
Windows laptops & tablets
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $686 – Lenovo
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w’Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $750 – HP
- HP Envy w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $804 – Lenovo
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $880 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $999 – Lenovo
Mini PCs
- Mele PCG02 fanless min PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/64GB/Win10 Pro for $169 – Amazon
- Melee Quieter2Q fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB/Win11 Pro for $221 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy phones for up to 36% off – Amazon
- Moto G100 w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo
- Motorola Edge (2021) w/SD778/8GB/256GB for $450 – Lenovo
eReaders
- Buy a Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite and get $15 eBook credit – Amazon (coupon: KINDLE2022 )
- Amazon Kindle for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle 2-pack for $90 – Amazon (coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids 2-pack for $110 – Amazon (coupon: 2PACK)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids 2-pack for $210 – Amazon (coupon: 2PACK)
PC accessories