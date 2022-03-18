Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on hundreds of laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, and other devices. Some of the discounts look suspiciously similar to ones that were available before the start of the sale, but if Lenovo wants to keep offering a Chromebook for $89, who am I to complain?

Meanwhile Microsoft is offering discounts on many of its Surface-branded devices including tablets, phones, and laptops. Among other things, that means you can pick up an Surface Pro 2 tablet with a Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4G LTE for just $412.

In other news, Humble Bundle has organized a Stand With Ukraine Bundle that lets you pick up 122 items (mostly PC games) by paying $40 or more. While a typical Humble Bundle deal splits the proceeds between the store, publisher, and charity, 100% of the proceeds from this deal will be donated to organizations providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine in response to the war.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Microsoft Surface Tablets

Microsoft Surface Laptops

More tablets & smartphones

More laptops

Downloads & Streaming

Other