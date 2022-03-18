Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on hundreds of laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, and other devices. Some of the discounts look suspiciously similar to ones that were available before the start of the sale, but if Lenovo wants to keep offering a Chromebook for $89, who am I to complain?
Meanwhile Microsoft is offering discounts on many of its Surface-branded devices including tablets, phones, and laptops. Among other things, that means you can pick up an Surface Pro 2 tablet with a Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4G LTE for just $412.
In other news, Humble Bundle has organized a Stand With Ukraine Bundle that lets you pick up 122 items (mostly PC games) by paying $40 or more. While a typical Humble Bundle deal splits the proceeds between the store, publisher, and charity, 100% of the proceeds from this deal will be donated to organizations providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine in response to the war.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Microsoft Surface Tablets
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $373 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 w/8GB RAM/128GB SSD for $470 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Core M3 for $473 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Keyboard for $1000 and up – Microsoft Store
Microsoft Surface Laptops
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $676 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $400 and up – Microsoft Store
More tablets & smartphones
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 dual-screen phone for $1250 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad mini w/64GB for $459 – Amazon
More laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $89 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Asus E410MA 14″ notebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $750 – HP
Downloads & Streaming
- Pay $40 or more for 122 PC games & other items – Humble Stand with Ukraine Bundle
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: BETWEEN for new or returning subscribers)
Other