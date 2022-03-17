Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away In Sound Mind for free this week. Staples is running a sale that lets you save $25 on select purchases, bringing the price of a set of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones down to $254, for example. And Anker’s Nebula 4K Android TV media streamer is on sale for $50 (but Walmart’s Onn 4K Android TV dongle is still less than half the price).

Bose QuietComfort 45 for $254 with coupon: 87246

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Laptops

Audio and video

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.