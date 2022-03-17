Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away In Sound Mind for free this week. Staples is running a sale that lets you save $25 on select purchases, bringing the price of a set of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones down to $254, for example. And Anker’s Nebula 4K Android TV media streamer is on sale for $50 (but Walmart’s Onn 4K Android TV dongle is still less than half the price).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Laptops

Audio and video

Other