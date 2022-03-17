Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away In Sound Mind for free this week. Staples is running a sale that lets you save $25 on select purchases, bringing the price of a set of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones down to $254, for example. And Anker’s Nebula 4K Android TV media streamer is on sale for $50 (but Walmart’s Onn 4K Android TV dongle is still less than half the price).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- In Sound Mind PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of retro-style FPS games – Humble Bundle
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $170 – Office Depot
- Asus L410MA 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $280 – Newegg
Audio and video
- Onn 4K Android TV streaming dongle for $20 – Walmart
- Anker Nebula 4K Android TV streaming dongle for $50 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula Apollo mini portable 480p projector for $260 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $254 – Staples (coupon: 87246)
Other
- Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 mesh router system (1 router + 2 satellite extenders) for $240 – Amazon
- Save $25 on purchases worth $130 or more – Staples (coupon: 87246)
- Save 20% on purchases of $25 or more from select brands – eBay (coupon: BIGBRANDS20)