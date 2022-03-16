Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on current-gen Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite eReaders that allows you to save 15% and get a $15 credit to spend on Kindle eBooks when you use the coupon KINDLE2022 at checkout.

Looking to save money on two Kindle eReaders? That coupon is also stackable with the 2PACK coupon that lets you save $20 when buying two entry-level Kindles.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather not get locked into Amazon’s ecosystem, Walmart has a couple of good deals on Kobo eReaders. You can pick up a refurbished 6 inch Kobo Clara HD for $78 or a new 8 inch Kobo Forma for $210.

