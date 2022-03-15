Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
OLED displays have become increasingly common in smartphones. But if you’re looking for a tablet or notebook with an OLED display you usually have to pay a premium price to get one… if you want a brand new model.
Today you can save a few bucks by picking up some slightly older models. Amazon is selling a 13 inch Lenovo Chrome OS tablet with an OLED screen for $350. Or you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor and an OLED display for $700 and up.
One of the best laptop deals today though? Best Buy is selling a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha convertible with a QLED display, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $750.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3″ 2-in-1 OLED Chrome OS tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $350 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo 13.4″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $949 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $950 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 30W USB wall charger (dual port) for $12 – Newegg
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 30W wall charger for $20 – Amazon
- Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for $21 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $51 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for w/2-year warranty for $65 – Jabra (via eBay)
Other
- Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C dock for $29 – Newegg
- Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD for $342 – Amazon