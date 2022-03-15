Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

OLED displays have become increasingly common in smartphones. But if you’re looking for a tablet or notebook with an OLED display you usually have to pay a premium price to get one… if you want a brand new model.

Today you can save a few bucks by picking up some slightly older models. Amazon is selling a 13 inch Lenovo Chrome OS tablet with an OLED screen for $350. Or you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor and an OLED display for $700 and up.

One of the best laptop deals today though? Best Buy is selling a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha convertible with a QLED display, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $750.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Charging

Media Streamers

Wireless audio

Other