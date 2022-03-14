Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a 20% off sale on items from select brands. You’ll need to add at least $25 worth of stuff to your cart and savings top out at $500. But for the most part, if you’re looking to pick up something from Anker, Dyson, DeWalt, Tag Heuer, Adidas, Hanes, New Balance or Reebok, there are probably worse days to do it.
Meanwhile today is March 14th, also known by some folks at as Pi Day (because in the United States that’s represented as 3/14), and Microsoft is celebrating the mathematical not-really-a-holiday with discounts on select PCs and accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Save 20% on Anker products – eBay (coupon: BIGBRANDS20)
- Save 20% on Soundcore products – eBay (coupon: BIGBRANDS20)
- Pi Day Deals – Microsoft Store
Laptops & tablets
- Lenovo Tab M7 android 11 Go kids tablet w/MT8166/2GB/32GB for $60 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $89 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- HP Chromebook 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $349 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga convertible Chromebook w/Athlon Gold 3150C/4GB/32GB for $349 – Lenovo (or w/128GB for $449)
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $400 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet + keyboard for $500 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Keyboards & mice
- Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse for $25 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth ergonomic mouse for $28 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 keyboard & mouse for $30 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Save up to 33% on select Soundcore headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life U2 Bluetooth earbuds w/neckband for $19 – meh
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $73 – Woot
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $270 – Woot
Storage
- Seagate Expansion 10TB external desktop HDD for $170 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSQ45)
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD (520MB/s) for $180 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K media streamer for $69 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar (4K streamer & sound bar) for $99 – Amazon
Bluetooth trackers
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $20 – Amazon
- Tile Sticker for $23 – Amazon
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker for $29 – Amazon
Other
- Starz subscription for $5 per month for up to 3 months – Amazon Prime Video Channels
- Blue Yeti USB microphone for $90 – Amazon