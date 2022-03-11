Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

GOG is offering two Batman games for just over $4 each this weekend. Humble Bundle is offering a killer deal that lets you pick up as many as 66 volumes of digital comics including the popular Saga and Paper Girls series for $25 (or pay less to get fewer comics). And Apple’s new iPad Air with an M1 processor just went up for pre-order today, but Walmart is already selling it for up to $70 off.

The 64GB model is already sold out at Walmart’s website, but the 256GB version is selling for $679 with select colors still in stock as of publication time.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads

Charging & expansion

Tablets & eReaders

Laptops