Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GOG is offering two Batman games for just over $4 each this weekend. Humble Bundle is offering a killer deal that lets you pick up as many as 66 volumes of digital comics including the popular Saga and Paper Girls series for $25 (or pay less to get fewer comics). And Apple’s new iPad Air with an M1 processor just went up for pre-order today, but Walmart is already selling it for up to $70 off.
The 64GB model is already sold out at Walmart’s website, but the 256GB version is selling for $679 with select colors still in stock as of publication time.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition for $4 – GOG
- Batman: Arkham Night for $4 – GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics including Saga, Paper Girls, Monstress – Humble Bundle
- Raw Fury Android game sale (save up to 70%) – Google Play
- Chrono Trigger for Android for $5 – Google Play
Charging & expansion
- Samsung 25W USB-C wall charger for $13 (or 2 for $21) – Woot
- Choetech 9-in-1 USB-C docking station for $23 – Newegg
Tablets & eReaders
- Apple iPad Air (2022) w/256GB for $679 – Walmart
- Asus Chromebook CM3 10.5″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $330 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $350 – Microsoft Store
- B&N NOOK GlowLight 4 for $130 – B&N
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $94 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Win10 Pro laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $179 – Microsoft Store
- MSI Modern 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512gB for $500 – AntOnline (via eBay)