The Epic Games Store is giving away Cities: Skylines for free this week. The latest Humble Bundle deal is for a bundle of racing SIM games. And Itch.io continues to offer a Bundle for Ukraine deal with nearly a thousand DRM-free indie games, eBooks, and soundtracks for just $10. All proceeds from that bundle will donated to charities assisting Ukranians during the war.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Cities: Skylines PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of racing games – Humble Bundle
- Bundle for Ukraine (992 items for $10) – Itch.io
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers only)
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro laptop w/2.8K display/Core i5-11300H/16GB/512GB for $749 – Walmart
- MSI Modern 15 laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – AntOnline (via eBay)
PC & mobile accessories