Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Cities: Skylines for free this week. The latest Humble Bundle deal is for a bundle of racing SIM games. And Itch.io continues to offer a Bundle for Ukraine deal with nearly a thousand DRM-free indie games, eBooks, and soundtracks for just $10. All proceeds from that bundle will donated to charities assisting Ukranians during the war.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs

PC & mobile accessories