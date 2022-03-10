Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Cities: Skylines for free this week. The latest Humble Bundle deal is for a bundle of racing SIM games. And Itch.io continues to offer a Bundle for Ukraine deal with nearly a thousand DRM-free indie games, eBooks, and soundtracks for just $10. All proceeds from that bundle will donated to charities assisting Ukranians during the war.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs

PC & mobile accessories 

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.