Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Just a month after Samsung introduced its Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets, two models are already on sale at discounted prices. Amazon is offering coupons that you can clip to save $50 off the price of a Galaxy Tab S8 or $75 off a Galaxy Tab S8+.
Of course, even after those discounts, the tablets start at $650 and $825, respectively. But if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, there are also deals on several other tablets from Samsung, Walmart and Lenovo in today’s roundup.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Samsung tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $650 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $825 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite w/32GB for $129 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $295 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $428 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $500 and up – Amazon
Other tablets
- Onn 8″ Android 10 tablet w/2GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Refurb Microsoft Surface tablets for $170 – $650 – Woot
Other devices
- Lenovo ThnkPad X13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 2-in-1 detachable laptop w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $949 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $30 – Amazon (select customers only with coupon: AddFTV)