Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Indie game marketplace Itch.io is hosting a Bundle for Ukraine deal that lets you pick up 991 items for $10 or more. The bundle includes PC games, tabletop games, eBooks, digital comics, and soundtracks.
With popular indie titles including Celeste, SUPERHOT, Figment, and A Short Hike, you’ll more than get your money’s worth if you just play one or two games. And all of the proceeds will be donated to the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, two charities providing assistance to Ukrainians during the war.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Get 991 indie games, eBooks, comics, tabletop games, and soundtracks for $10 – Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine
- Name your price for a bundle of DRM-free “epic fantasy” eBooks – StoryBundle
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition Android game for $2 (half price) – Google Play
Power
- Anker PowerHouse 97.2 Wh power bank w/USB ports & AC outlet for $170 – Amazon
- RAVPower 10W Qi wireless charger & 18W USB-C adapter for $11 – Newegg
Audio
- Mpow Flame lite IPX7 true wireless earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Refurb Samsung tablets for $110 – $650 – Woot
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $97 – Best Buy (via eBay)