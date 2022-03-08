Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Indie game marketplace Itch.io is hosting a Bundle for Ukraine deal that lets you pick up 991 items for $10 or more. The bundle includes PC games, tabletop games, eBooks, digital comics, and soundtracks.

With popular indie titles including Celeste, SUPERHOT, Figment, and A Short Hike, you’ll more than get your money’s worth if you just play one or two games. And all of the proceeds will be donated to the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, two charities providing assistance to Ukrainians during the war.

Itch.io

