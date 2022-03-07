Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
B&H is offering a few nice deals on Acer laptops – you can pick up a 14 inch Acer Swift 5 with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $800 or a 13.5 inch Swift 3 with the same processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $550.
Already have a PC, but need more storage space? B&H is also selling a 10TB WD Elements external hard drive for $170. Just note that you’ll need to add it to your shopping cart to see that price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – B&H
- Acer Swift 5 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $800 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13″ convertible w/Core i7 for $1000 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-11600G/RTX 3050 Ti/8GB/512GB for $1000 – Newegg (coupon: SSBQ725)
Storage
- WD Elements 10TB external desktop HDD for $170 – B&H (price in cart)
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $270 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Save up to 41% on select Sony noise-cancelling headphones – Amazon
- JBL Reflect Flow waterproof true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
Accessories
- Select HyperX keyboards, headsets & mics for up to 38% off – Amazon
- Aukey dual-port USB-A wall charger for $11 – Newegg
Downloads
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks by female authors – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 10 PC games – Humble Bundle
Store sales
- Open Box deals – Woot
- Save 15% (up to $100) on 1300+ refurbished items – eBay (coupon: REFURB15)