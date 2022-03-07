Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

B&H is offering a few nice deals on Acer laptops – you can pick up a 14 inch Acer Swift 5 with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $800 or a 13.5 inch Swift 3 with the same processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $550.

Already have a PC, but need more storage space? B&H is also selling a 10TB WD Elements external hard drive for $170. Just note that you’ll need to add it to your shopping cart to see that price.

