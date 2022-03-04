Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale, with discounts across a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, appliances, and more. For example, you can pick up an Acer Chromebook for just $99 or an Asus gaming laptop for $300 off the list price.
Meanwhile Woot is holding a Woot-off, with new deals going live throughout the day. Amazon is running a sale on Kindle Kids edition devices (they’re identical to the non-Kids versions, but they come with better warranties, no ads, and right now they’re cheaper). And HP is offering a nice deal on the Pavilion Aero 13 laptop – you can snag a model with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $730.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/43GB/32GB for $99 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $610 – Best Buy
- Gigabyte U4 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $649 after rebate – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/8GB/256GB for $654 – Lenovo
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $730 – HP (or pick your own specs for $600 and up)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB/FHD 144 Hz display for $1250 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB/QHD+ 120 Hz display for $1300 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/6GB/128GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 11″ w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 11″ w/Helio G90T/8GB/256GB for $290 – Best Buy
- HP Chrome OS 2-in-1 11″ tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Black Widow: Recharged PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Centiped: Recharged PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Heroines Bundle
- Paramount+ w/ads for $1 per month for up to 3 months – Paramount+
- Paramount+ ad-free for $2 per month for up to 3 months – Paramount+
- Paramount+ ad-free for $1 per month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
Wireless audio
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $219 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Newegg
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
Networking
- Save up to 37% on eero 6 mesh WiFi router systems – Amazon
- Refurbished Netgear Orbi AX4200 tri-band mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $230 – Amazon