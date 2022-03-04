Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale, with discounts across a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, appliances, and more. For example, you can pick up an Acer Chromebook for just $99 or an Asus gaming laptop for $300 off the list price.

Meanwhile Woot is holding a Woot-off, with new deals going live throughout the day. Amazon is running a sale on Kindle Kids edition devices (they’re identical to the non-Kids versions, but they come with better warranties, no ads, and right now they’re cheaper). And HP is offering a nice deal on the Pavilion Aero 13 laptop – you can snag a model with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $730.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Tablets & eReaders

Downloads & Streaming

Wireless audio

Networking

Store sales