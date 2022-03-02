Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime members can save $10 on a Nintendo Switch Lite today which, to be fair, isn’t a lot of money, but it’s rare that there are any sales on Switch consoles. Meanwhile if you’re looking for other ways to game, Amazon’s Luna Controller is on sale for $20 off, and Best Buy is selling two thin and light Asus ROG gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 5900HS processors and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics for hundreds of dollars off. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Flow X13 are each selling for $1250 right now.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon devices

Laptops

Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.