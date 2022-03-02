Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime members can save $10 on a Nintendo Switch Lite today which, to be fair, isn’t a lot of money, but it’s rare that there are any sales on Switch consoles. Meanwhile if you’re looking for other ways to game, Amazon’s Luna Controller is on sale for $20 off, and Best Buy is selling two thin and light Asus ROG gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 5900HS processors and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics for hundreds of dollars off. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Flow X13 are each selling for $1250 right now.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Luna Controller for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Luna Controller + Phone clip for $63 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 5i 13″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/64GB for $400 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB?512GB for $949 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1250 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Flow X13 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1250 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Streaming
- Paramount+ (with ads) for $1/month for up to 3 months – Paramount+ (coupon: BIRTHDAY)
- Paramount+ (ad-free) for $2/month for up to 3 months – Paramount+ (coupon: BIRTHDAY)
- Amazon Music Unlimited + Starz subscription for $1/month for up to 3 months – Amazon
Other
- Nintendo Switch Lite for $190 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReaders for $35 and up – Woot
- Fully Jarvis standing desks for 15% off – Fully