Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ebay is offering 15% off more than a thousand different refurbished products, which are already on sale below list prices. Just use the coupon REFURB15 at checkout. And since they all come with 2-year warranties (some direct from the manufacturer, others from third parties), there’s a lot less risk involved than their typically is when buying refurbished gear.

I picked up a pair of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation for $34 in a similar sale a few months ago and I’ve been very happy with the purchase. But if I didn’t already have these earbuds, I’d be sorely tempted to pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds today for $51. They’re not sweat resistant, but the noise cancellation is supposed to be much better.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

