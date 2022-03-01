Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ebay is offering 15% off more than a thousand different refurbished products, which are already on sale below list prices. Just use the coupon REFURB15 at checkout. And since they all come with 2-year warranties (some direct from the manufacturer, others from third parties), there’s a lot less risk involved than their typically is when buying refurbished gear.
I picked up a pair of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation for $34 in a similar sale a few months ago and I’ve been very happy with the purchase. But if I didn’t already have these earbuds, I’d be sorely tempted to pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds today for $51. They’re not sweat resistant, but the noise cancellation is supposed to be much better.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay refurbished product sale
- Save 15% on select refurbished items (with 2-year warranty) – eBay (coupon: REFURB15)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $51 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: REFUB15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: REFUB15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $153 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $219 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: REFURB15)
Laptops
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $99 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $880 – Dell
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $210 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/6GB/128GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $290 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 w/SD870/8GB/128GB/Android 11 for $447 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Mini PCs
- Mac Mini w/Apple M1/8GB/256GB for $570 (price in cart) – Amazon
- Mac Mini w/Apple M1/8GB/512GB for $650 (price in cart) – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Play Devil May Cry 5, Flashback, Phogs! and Observer: System Redux for free – Amazon Luna (Prime member exclusive)
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Other