Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ebay is offering 15% off more than a thousand different refurbished products, which are already on sale below list prices. Just use the coupon REFURB15 at checkout. And since they all come with 2-year warranties (some direct from the manufacturer, others from third parties), there’s a lot less risk involved than their typically is when buying refurbished gear.

I picked up a pair of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation for $34 in a similar sale a few months ago and I’ve been very happy with the purchase. But if I didn’t already have these earbuds, I’d be sorely tempted to pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds today for $51. They’re not sweat resistant, but the noise cancellation is supposed to be much better.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay refurbished product sale

Laptops

Tablets

Mini PCs

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.