The Chuwi MiniBook is a convertible notebook with an 8 inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer as a laptop or tablet. When it first launched a few years ago, the MiniBook wasn’t the most powerful subnotebook around, but it was certainly one of the most affordable, with retail prices starting at around $430. But the original MiniBook has been out of stock for some time.

Now there’s a new model and it’s both cheaper and it has a newer processor. Banggood is selling an updated Chuwi MiniBook Yoga with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $330.

The new model appears to be physically very similar to the original. It still has an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 26.6 Wh battery, the same set of ports and the same size and weight.

It’s a 7.9″ x 5″ x 0.7″ computer that weighs about 1.5 pounds and which features LPDDR4 memory (not upgradeable) and eMMC 5.1 storage plus an M.2 2242 slot that you can use to add an optional SSD.

Here’s a run-down of key specs:

Chuwi MiniBook (2022) specs Display 8 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

Touchscreen Processor Intel Celeron J4125

10W

4-cores / 4-threads

2 GHz base / 2.7 GHz burst Graphics Intel UHD 600

250 MHz base

750 MHz burst RAM 6GB

LPDDR4 Storage 128GB eMMC 5.1

M.2 2242 Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x mini HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Webcam 2MP Audio Stereo 0.8W speakers

microphone

3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery & charging 26.6 Wh

USB-C power adapter Keyboard 6-rows

65 keys

Backlit Touch Optical touch sensor Security Fingerprint sensor in power button Dimensions 201 x 128.6 x 19.3mm

7.9″ x 5″ x 0.7″ Size 663 grams

1.46 pounds Price $330

Wireless capabilities include WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 support, and the notebook has stereo 0.8W speakers, a 2MP webcam, and a built-in microphone.

What’s new is that the updated model has 6GB of RAM (the old versions started at 8GB) and an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, which is a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-core chip released at the end of 2019 as part of Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh lineup.

When the MiniBook first launched it was available with two processor options:

Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake (6-watt, 4-cores, 4-threads, released Q4, 2017)

Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake (5-watt, 2-cores, 4-threads, released Q3, 2018)

While the new model with a Celeron J4125 processor probably won’t be a speed demon, it should bring a performance boost over the previous-gen entry-level model while also lowering the price tag of the little laptop.

For more details about the physical characteristics of the Chuwi MiniBook, check out Liliputing’s review of the 2019 model, which appears to be identical in most respects.

via AndroidPC.es