The latest Windows tablet from Chuwi has a built-in kickstand, support for a detachable keyboard and for pen input, and some decent specs for a mid-range device, including a 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

But there’s one spec that makes the Chuwi UBook XPro feel very dated for a tablet released in 2022: its powered by an Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor, a chip that was released nearly six years ago.

The processor is a 7th-gen Intel Core chip designed for thin, light and fanless devices. It’s a 4.5 watt processor with 2 cores, 4 threads and Intel HD 615 graphics. At the time it was a step above Intel Atom-based Celeron and Pentium processors, but it’s an aging processor based on older technologies.

That said, the chip is a little faster than the Intel Celeron N4100 chip that powers the Chuwi UBook X tablet that launched last summer, particularly when it comes to single-core performance.

But it seems odd to slap the “Pro” name on a new device shipping with such an old processor.

Other features of the UBook XPro include a 38 Wh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a headset jack, micro HDMI port, and microSD card reader.

The tablet measures 0.36 inches thick and weighs just over 2 pounds.

The Chuwi UBook XPro is available from Banggood for $490. That price is just for the tablet though. You’ll have to pay extra for a keyboard and Chuwi’s H7 pressure-sensitive stylus.

