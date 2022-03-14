The Chuwi MiniBook X is a compact computer with a 10.8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, an Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
After going up for pre-order in January, the Chuwi MiniBook X is now shipping. It’s available for purchase for $559 from the Chuwi Store or Banggood. You can also add an optional pressure-sensitive pen to your order for $20 more.
While not quite as compact as the original Chuwi MiniBook (or the recently launched model with an updated processor), which had an 8 inch display and weighed 1.5 pounds, the MiniBook X is still pretty small by modern laptop standards.
It measures 9.6″ x 6.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2 pounds, making it more the size you’d expect from a tablet-and-keyboard 2-in-1 device. But the MiniBook X has an edge-to-edge keyboard that’s not detachable – it hides behind the display when you don’t need it and folds out when you do.
That allows you to use the MiniBook X as either a tiny laptop or a kind of big tablet. The 10.8 inch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a hole-punch cut-out for a 5MP webcam, and slim bezels for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The optional stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for writing or drawing on the screen.
Other features include LPDDR4x memory, an M.2 slot for solid state storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports that includes two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop will ship with Windows 11 Home software pre-installed.
One potential shortcoming? The MiniBook X has a 26.6 Wh (7.6V / 3,800 mAh) battery, which is a bit on the small side, even for a small-screen laptop. At least the laptop charges via a 45-watt USB-C power adapter, which means that not only will the charger be relatively small and easy to carry with you, but you will also probably be able to use a relatively inexpensive power bank as an external battery.
The MiniBook X has a bigger screen and a more powerful processor than other members of the Chuwi MiniBook family. The new model’s Celeron N5100 processor is a 6-watt quad-core chip with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz as well as Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and base/burst frequencies of 350 MHz and 800 MHz, respectively.
One thing to keep in mind before buying the MiniBook X though, is that like many other products from Chuwi and other small companies that ship products to customers directly from China, will likely come with limited customer support.
This article was originally published December 20, 2021 and last updated March 14, 2022.
First real video of Minibook X https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcGqvbkM-m0
This seems worse but more expensive than the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Typo: with limited customer support. -> with no customer support.
Vent holes/grill ?
12GB is over overkill, meanwhile top 10 laptop brands are still stuck on 4GB 🙂
Go Intel, Go Arm.
I keep a dead Chuwi tablet under my shoe rack as a reminder that this brand is notorious for having batteries that suddenly stop charging and a warranty policy that requires it to be sent to Taiwan at my own expense.
Brad, I see that you mentioned a micro sd card reader but I don’t see the slot for it anywhere on the laptop?
Hmm, good point. The Chuwi website says “micro card,” but I also don’t see one in the pictures. Let’s call that a maybe for now.
I see. I am trying to decide if it’s worth upgrading over my minibook. Overall feels like a downgrade because of fewer ports, same battery size and no backlight on the keyboard. Do you know if the n5100 will perform better than m3 8100y?
Looks like better multi-core, worse single-core performance:
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-Celeron-N5100-vs-Intel-m3-8100Y/4331vs3367
“Do you know if the n5100 will perform better than m3 8100y?”
While they could do something unusual with either chip, if benchmarks are to believed, multicore performance should be similar (3060 Celeron, 2995 M3) and single-core performance should be worse (1359 Celeron, 1771 M3). The chips aren’t that far apart in time, so it hasn’t improved a lot. I wouldn’t buy this if you need something faster.
There is not a single video, let alone a review of this device (a part from some scam videos with synthetic voices which contain other devices), so buying at this point takes a lot of trust. I’d wait some proper reviews (and the sales will come back at some point anyway…). Battery of that size with that screen resolution may last 2-3 hours
does the Minibook X have a backlit keyboard?
They haven’t announced that yet, but I’d be surprised if it didn’t, seeing as the first Chuwi MiniBook did have one, and the new model appears to be an upgrade in most respects (although some folks might consider the larger screen a downgrade, I suppose).
Hm, yes the form factor seems quite intriguing. I’m a bit afraid that companies like 1netbook will pick up on this with more powerful hardware – which I’d love for the sake of the device, but I am having a terrible experience with my defective onemix yoga 4 (broke after less than 3 months of use) that I’ve been waiting to get fixed for more than 5 months now and keep getting told that I’m going to get a tracking code to have it shipped back to me soon… not sure when/if I’m ever going to see it back. For that reason I’ve lost any confidence in the company (from what I hear gpd isn’t much better concerning service), so I’m not planning on another device in that price area from one of these companies – but unfortunately I don’t see someone like Lenovo picking up on this small form factor any time soon, so letting this slip will be regrettable…
If you want to get something in this form factor from a reputable source, check out the Panasonic CF-RZ series devices. It’s Japan market only, but the model line has been around forever. It’s not cheap though.
Keyboard looks good, don’t really need the 360-degree hinge, but I’d take it. Great little thing. Also, thanks for the ark.intel links. That’s a hidden gem that folks outside of IT don’t typically know about, so I appreciate you exposing that to them. 🙂
Just don’t expect the final unit will be like in the picture. Chuwi has a habit of exaggerating the dummy pictures.