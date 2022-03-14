The Chuwi MiniBook X is a compact computer with a 10.8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, an Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

After going up for pre-order in January, the Chuwi MiniBook X is now shipping. It’s available for purchase for $559 from the Chuwi Store or Banggood. You can also add an optional pressure-sensitive pen to your order for $20 more.

While not quite as compact as the original Chuwi MiniBook (or the recently launched model with an updated processor), which had an 8 inch display and weighed 1.5 pounds, the MiniBook X is still pretty small by modern laptop standards.

It measures 9.6″ x 6.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2 pounds, making it more the size you’d expect from a tablet-and-keyboard 2-in-1 device. But the MiniBook X has an edge-to-edge keyboard that’s not detachable – it hides behind the display when you don’t need it and folds out when you do.

That allows you to use the MiniBook X as either a tiny laptop or a kind of big tablet. The 10.8 inch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a hole-punch cut-out for a 5MP webcam, and slim bezels for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The optional stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for writing or drawing on the screen.

Other features include LPDDR4x memory, an M.2 slot for solid state storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports that includes two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop will ship with Windows 11 Home software pre-installed.

One potential shortcoming? The MiniBook X has a 26.6 Wh (7.6V / 3,800 mAh) battery, which is a bit on the small side, even for a small-screen laptop. At least the laptop charges via a 45-watt USB-C power adapter, which means that not only will the charger be relatively small and easy to carry with you, but you will also probably be able to use a relatively inexpensive power bank as an external battery.

The MiniBook X has a bigger screen and a more powerful processor than other members of the Chuwi MiniBook family. The new model’s Celeron N5100 processor is a 6-watt quad-core chip with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz as well as Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and base/burst frequencies of 350 MHz and 800 MHz, respectively.

One thing to keep in mind before buying the MiniBook X though, is that like many other products from Chuwi and other small companies that ship products to customers directly from China, will likely come with limited customer support.

This article was originally published December 20, 2021 and last updated March 14, 2022.