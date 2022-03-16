The Chuwi Corebook X 2022 is a laptop with many of the specs you’d expect from a premium device, including a 14 inch, 3:2 aspect ratio display, an aluminum body, slim chassis, backlit keyboard, and large touchpad.

Launching later this month for 499 Euros and up, there’s one feature that makes it clear why the CoreBook X is cheaper than most notebooks with those features: it’s powered by an underwhelming Intel Core i3-10110U processor.

That’s a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor from 2019 that was one of Intel’s last laptop chips manufactured using a 14nm process. It’s also one of the least powerful chips in the Comet Lake lineup, with just 2 CPU cores and 4 threads. While it’s a chip that actually powers some pretty decent Chromebooks, it’s not exactly your best option for a Windows laptop in 2022.

It’s also a little baffling that Chuwi opted for this particular chip since the new laptop is an updated version of last year’s Chuwi CoreBook X that had an identical design, but which was powered by a 28-watt Intel Core i5-8259U processor. That’s an even older chip, but it’s a 4-core, 8-thread processor that offers 2X the multi-core performance in at least some benchmarks.

This year’s model did get at least one upgrade though: it ships with an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The previous-gen model topped out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Other specs for the new Chuwi CoreBook X include a 2160 x 1440 pixel display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 512GB SSD (with 500MB/s read speeds), and a 46.2 Wh battery.

The notebook’s touchpad measures 5.8 inches diagonally and the notebook weighs 2.99 pounds (1.36 kg) and measures 0.43″ (10.9mm) at its thinnest point.

Ports include a microSD card reader, USB 3.0 Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a DC charging port.

