Capyloon is an operating system designed around web apps and technologies that picks up where Firefox OS when Mozilla abandoned its now-abandoned web-based operating system. Capyloon uses Mozilla’s open source Boot to Gecko operating system as its base, but features a new user interface and suite of apps designed with privacy and distributed technologies in mind.

The new operating system is very much a work-in-progress that’s still in its early stages. But just a few days after I first took note of the OS, the developer delivered a new way to try the software: as a set of packages that allow you to try Capyloon on mainline Linux smartphones including the PinePhone Pro and Purism Librem 5.

Left: PinePhone Pro // Right: Purism Librem 5 via @capyloon

The new PinePhone Pro and Librem 5 builds of Capyloon are bundled with Mobian, a Debian-based mobile Linux distribution designed for smartphones, and you can find download links and installation instructions at the Capyloon website.

Note that some features are only partially supported, including WiFi, telephony, Bluetooth, GPS, sensors, and audio channel management.

Folks who don’t have one of those phones can also try out a desktop version of Capyloon with a Debian package, or try the operating system on a Google Pixel 3a smartphone or other Android phones that support installation of Generic System Image (GSI) custom ROMs.

You can find downloads for those options at the releases page.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.