The Asus PN63-S1 is a compact computer with support for up to a 35-watt Intel Core i7-11370H processor, three storage devices including a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and two SSDs, and support for up to three 4K displays.

Asus announced the PN63-S1 this month and it should be available for purchase soon.

The computer measures 5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″ and weighs about 2 pounds when configured with a 2.5 inch hard drive. While weight isn’t usually as important as size when it comes to desktops, it is nice to know that if you mount the computer to the back of a monitor or TV, it won’t make the display much heavier.

Under the hood, the Asus PN63-S1 is available with processor options including:

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i5-11300H

Intel Core i7-11370H

While we’ve seen plenty of similarly-sized computers with the first three chips, typically running at 15 to 28 watts, the PN63-S1 is one of the first systems I’ve seen to support Intel’s moderately higher-power, higher-performance Tiger Lake-H35 chips which have become increasingly common in laptops in recent months.

In addition to a 2.5 inch bay for a 7mm SATA III HDD or SSD, the computer has two M.2 2280 slots for solid state drives. One is PCIe Gen 4 x4 and the other is PCI Gen 3 x4.

The Asus PN63-S1 has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory (32GB per slot), support for up to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5, and a set of ports that include:

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1 x configurable (DisplayPort 1.4, COM, or VGA)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

According to Guru3D, prices for barebones Asus PN63-S1 models are expected to range from €430 for a Core i3 model to €620 for a version with a Core i7-11370H processor. But European retailers are already showing starting prices as low as €333.

I haven’t seen any information about US pricing and availability yet.