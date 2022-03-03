Intel’s 12th-gen Intel Core mobile processors are already shipping in high-performance gaming laptops and coming soon to thinner and lighter mainstream models. Now ASRock has unveiled one of the first small form-factor desktop computers powered by 12th-gen Intel Core chips.
The ASRock NUC 1200 BOX is a is a compact computer with support for up to a 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake-P processor.
The computer measures 118 x 110 x 48mm (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″) and supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and dual storage thanks to an M.2 slot for a PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA hard drive or solid state drive.
Despite the computer’s small size, it packs a lot of horsepower and plenty of I/O options, allowing you to connect up to four 4K displays. Ports include:
- 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a alt mode)
- 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x DC power input
The computer also features with a wireless card that supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and the system comes with a 19V/90W power supply.
ASRock will offer models with Intel Core i3-1220P, Core i5-1240P, and Core i7-1260P processor options. It’s also possible we could see models with other processors in the future. The mini PC seems to be based on a new ASRock NUC 1200 series motherboard, and according to a spec sheet for that board, the system also supports Intel Celeron 7305 and Alder Lake-U series processors.
There’s no pricing or availability information yet for the NUC 1200 BOX or NUC 1200 Motherboard.