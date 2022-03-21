ASRock Industrial’s new iBOX 1200 line of computers are compact desktop PCs with fanless designs and 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processors. Measuring 6.8″ x 4.3″ x 2″, these mini PCs are small enough to attach to the back of a display or mount to a wall, but powerful enough to drive up to four displays.

Available with up to an Intel Core i7-1265UE processor, the computers support up to 64GB of RAM and dual storage devices and have a generous array of ports.

These aren’t the first ASRock mini PCs to feature Intel Alder Lake processors – earlier this month the company introduced the NUC 1200 BOX series. Those models are both smaller and more powerful, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor. But that’s because they’re actively cooled with a fan inside the chassis.

ASRock is positioning the iBOX 1200 series as a line of fanless embedded systems designed for silent operation, since there are no moving parts.

The company offers three models:

iBOX-1215UE with Intel Core i3-1215UE

with Intel Core i3-1215UE iBOX-1245UE with Intel Core i5-1245UE

with Intel Core i5-1245UE iBOX 1265UE with Intel Core i7-1260UE

Each model has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 storage and a connector for a SATA 3.0 hard drive or SSD. There’s also an M.2 2230 key for a wireless card, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a support)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x mic/headphone jack

1 x RS-232

The computer has an aluminum chassis and comes with a 19V/90W power supply and wall mount kit. ASRock says the iBOX 1200 officially supports Windows 10 and Windows 11, but I don’t see why it wouldn’t support Linux or other operating systems that are compatible with 12th-gen Intel chips.

