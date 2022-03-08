The lines between Apple’s iPad Pro and iPad Air are getting blurrier. The new 2022 iPad Air is a thin and light tablet that’s almost exactly the same size as the 11 inch iPad Pro and which has the same processor, the same 12MP front-facing camera, and the same support for a 2nd-gen Apple Pencil processor.

But with a $599 starting price, the iPad Air is $200 cheaper than the entry-level iPad Pro 11. So what’s the difference between the two tablets?

The new iPad Air is powered by Apple M1 processor, features a 10.9 inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a number of other features that make it a significant upgrade over the previous-gen model.

Despite having a slightly smaller display than the 11 inch iPad Pro, the two tablets are almost exactly the same size and weight (the iPad pro weighs 5 grams more and measures 0.2mm thinner).

But the iPad Pro has quad speakers a 5 studio-quality mics, while the new iPad Air has just two mics and two speakers. The iPad Pro also has dual rear cameras (the iPad Air has just one). The iPad Pro has Face ID, while the iPad Air has Touch ID. And the iPad Pro has a 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port, while the iPad Air has a 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. The Pro also has a brighter display

But perhaps the biggest differences are the memory and storage options. The iPad Air comes with 64GB or 256GB of storage, while the iPad Pro starts at 128GB and supports up to 2TB. All models of the iPad Pro with 1TB of storage or more also have 16GB of RAM, twice as much as is available for the iPad Air.

There is one area where the iPad Air shines though: it comes in five color options. The iPad Pro supports just two.

Here’s a comparison of key specs for Apple’s current-gen iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets:

iPad Air iPad Pro (11″) iPad Pro (12.4″) Display 10.9 inches

LED-backlit IPS LCD

2360 x 1640 pixels

264 ppi

P3 wide color display

True Tone

500 nits

Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) support 11 inches

LED-backlit IPS LCD

2388 x 1668 pixels

264 ppi

P3 wide color display

True Tone

600 nits

Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) support 12.9 inches

mini LED

2732 x 2048 pixels

264 ppi

ProMotion technology

P3 wide color display

True Tone

600 nits SDR

1000 nits XDR

Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) support Processor Apple M1

8-core CPU

8-core GPU

Apple Neural Engine Apple M1

8-core CPU

8-core GPU

16-core Apple Neural Engine Apple M1

8-core CPU

8-core GPU

16-core Apple Neural Engine RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

64GB or 256GB storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

8GB + 512GB

16GB + 1TB

16GB + 2TB 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

8GB + 512GB

16GB + 1TB

16GB + 2TB Camera (rear) 12MP wide-angle 12MP wide-angle

10MP ultra-wide

2 x optical zoom 12MP wide-angle

10MP ultra-wide

2 x optical zoom Facetime Camera (front) 12MP ultra-wide (122 degrees) 12MP ultra-wide (122 degrees) 12MP ultra-wide (122 degrees) Speakers Stereo Quad Quad Microphones 2 5 studio-quality 5 studio-quality Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

5G optional WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

5G optional WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

5G optional Sensors Touch ID

3-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient light sensor Face ID

LiDAR

3-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient Light sensor Face ID

LiDAR

3-axis gyro

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient Light sensor Battery 28.6 Wh 28.65 Wh 40.88 Wh Charging 20W USB-C power adapter 20W USB-C power adapter 20W USB-C power adapter Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm

9.74″ x 7.02″ x 0.24″ 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm

9.74″ x 7.02″ x 0.23″ 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm

11.04″ x 8.46″ x 0.25″ Weight 461 grams

1.02 pounds 466 grams

1.03 pounds 682 grams

1.5 pounds Colors Space Grey

Pink

Purple

Blue

Starlight Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver Starting price $599 $799 $1099

