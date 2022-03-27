Anbernic is a Chinese company that makes handheld gaming devices, most of which are powered by Android or Linux software and designed for retro gaming. But it looks like the company may be developing its first handheld gaming PC that runs Windows.

That could make the upcoming Anbernic Win600 an option for gamers looking to play modern PC games, although the new model will also probably be Anbernic’s most expensive system to date – most of the company’s current devices tend to sell for between $50 and $250.

Anbernic hasn’t officially announced the new Windows handheld, but a set of pictures included in a recent patent application make it pretty clear that the device is designed to run Windows. A video of what’s said to be an engineering sample also began making the rounds recently.

The video shows a device that looks very much like the rendered images we’d previously seen, with a display in the center, surrounded by game controllers including a D-Pad, two analog sticks, X, Y, A. and B buttons, and shoulder buttons. There’s a vent on the back, indicating that the device is actively cooled, And USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the top of the system.

There’s also a home key on one side, and a Windows key on the other, which will likely function as a Start Key. Other features are expected to include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone.

On the left side of the device there’s also a switch that lets you toggle between game controller and mouse modes, a feature we’ve seen on some other Windows-powered handhelds, which makes Windows a little easier to navigate on devices without a mouse or physical keyboard. This will most likely let you move a cursor with an analog stick while using action buttons for left and right-click actions.

There’s no word on the specs or pricing, but it seems like a safe bet that a Windows-powered handheld will have a more expensive processor than most of Anbernic’s systems to date, which will drive up the price tag accordingly.

If and when Anbernic’s Windows-powered handheld comes to market, it will join an increasingly crowded space that’s currently populated by small Chinese companies like GPD, One Netbook, and AYA as well as the Valve ‘sSteam Deck (which will ship with the Linux-based Steam OS, but which has all the hardware necessary for Windows gaming if anyone feels the urge to replace the operating system).

via DroiX, Taki Udon, /r/anbernic (1)(2), and Obscure Handhelds

This article was originally published January 17, 2022 and most recently updated March 27, 2022.