As expected, Amazon is bringing support for WiFi 6E to its eero line of mesh WiFi routers, starting with the new eero Pro 6E which can leverage 6 GHz network bands for reduced congestion and stronger connections between routers. Amazon is positioning its new top-of-the-line mesh routers as solutions that offer Gigabit+ WiFi speeds across large distances.

Amazon is also launching a new eero 6+ router that lacks the 6 GHz band support, but which offers upgraded WiFi networking speeds over the previous-gen eero 6, which is sticking around, but which is getting a price cut.

That means the new pricing for the eero 6 family is:

eero Pro 6E eero Pro 6 eero 6+ eero 6 1 router $299 $229 $139 $89 2 routers $499 $399 $239 N/A 3 routers $699 $599 $299 $249 1 router + 1 extender N/A N/A N/A $139 1 router + 2 extenders N/A N/A N/A $199

There’s also a bundle deal that lets you pick up an eero 6+ 3-pack plus an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $299 and that moment.

The entry-level eero 6 is still a pretty good deal, offering dual-band WiFi 6 connections. Each router has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and WiFi coverage for up to 1,500 square feet (so a 2-pack should cover 3,000 square feet and a 3-pack covers 4,500 square feet). You can also save some money by picking up an eero 6 + range extenders if you don’t need Ethernet ports in all parts of your home – the extenders are basically routers without the wired networking features.

But as an eero 6 user, I can tell you that while a set of these entry-level devices will indeed give you strong internet speeds throughout your home, where they fall short is in device-to-device data transfer speeds. That’s where a tri-band connection comes in handy, and that’s what you get with the eero Pro 6 and eero Pro 6E models.

What’s new for the Pro 6E is that the dedicated band makes use of the newly authorized 6 GHz band, for reduced network congestion. The eero Pro 6E also has upgraded Ethernet – while the eero 6 Pro has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the Pro 6E has a 2.5 GbE port and a 1 GbE port.

The eero 6+, meanwhile, is a more modest upgrade over the eero 6. It’s still a dual-band router with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. But there’s no support for the 160 MHz radio channel for faster data transfers. The eero Pro 6E also supports the 160 MHz channel.

One thing the new routers don’t support… at least not yet? The rumored feature that would allow you to use an Amazon Echo smart speaker or display as a range extender. But it’s possible that the rumor wasn’t wrong so much as premature. Don’t be surprised if Amazon enables that feature in a future software update. Although I also wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the company doesn’t, so I wouldn’t necessarily recommend buying a new eero Pro 6E just to get your hands on that specific feature.

