Amazon’s Echo Show devices make it pretty easy to participate in video calls between friends and family members. But try doing that with a kid and see how long it takes for their attention to start wandering.

So Amazon designed a new device called the Amazon Glow that’s basically a video conferencing tool for kids with short attention spans. It has an 8 inch display and camera for video calls. But it also has a built-in projector for beaming interactive games, storybooks, or other visuals onto a flat surface in front of the device. First launched as a Day 1 Edition device last fall, the Amazon Glow is now available for purchase without an invitation.

Prices now start at $300, which represents a $50 increase, but I guess that’s the price you pay for not basically being a beta tester.

The Amazon Glow device comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to a selection of games, eBooks, and “visual arts activities,” and for an extra $30 you can get set of 7 Tangram Bits, which are physical puzzle pieces kids can use to complete tasks on the projected display.

The Amazon Glow measures 14.2″ x 5.6″ x 5.4″ and has an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen LCD display, a 720p “profile camera” for video calls, and a 10W mono speaker. It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The projector creates a projected 19.2 inch touch-sensitive area thanks to a 720p projector camera which can monitor hand and finger motions.

If this seems like a product out of Amazon’s throw-things-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks department, that’s probably about right. Maybe the Amazon Glow will be the next big thing in kid-friendly tech for the home. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes the way of the Amazon Echo Look smart fashion camera device within the next few years.

The fact that it graduated from a Day 1 Edition device at all, though, suggests that Amazon figures there’s at least enough interest in this device to try selling it to folks who didn’t request an invite.

