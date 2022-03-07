The Alldocube iWork GT is a Windows 11 tablet with an 10.95 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th-gen Intel Core processor.

It’s available from Banggood with prices starting at $570 for a modal with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor or $730 for a Core i5 model.

I suspect there’s a typo on the page for the Core i5 model, as Banggood says that version has a Core i5-1115G7 chip which… doesn’t exist. The tablet most likely actually has a Core i5-1135G7 processor.

According to TabletMonkeys and AndroidPC.es, Alldocube also plans to offer a model with a Core i7-1165G7 processor in the future.

Each version of the tablet has LPDDR4x memory, solid state storage, a 5MP rear camera, 1MP front-facing camera, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3,900 mAh battery. The Alldocube iWork GT has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, , a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. It comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

The tablet measures 10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.4″ and weighs 1.3 pounds.

Unlike some other Windows tablets, the iWork GT does not have a built-in kickstand. But it is designed to be used as a 2-in-1 device thanks to a set of pogo pins on the back of the tablet that connect to an optional keyboard case that also functions as a stand.

Banggood is selling two compatible keyboards covers: a $65 magnetic keyboard and a $75 maglev keyboard.

Before pulling out your wallet, just keep in mind that Alldocube and Banggood, like most device makers and retailers that ship Chinese products directly to customers around the world, have iffy track records at best when it comes to customer service and support. So while the Alldocube iWork GT looks like a tablet that offers decent bang for the buck on paper, if you have any real-world problems with the tablet’s hardware or software, you may be on your own when it comes to finding solutions.