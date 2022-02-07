A handful of previously unannounced Windows 11 features have shown up in leaked builds of the operating system.

A Sustainability setting could help you adjust power settings and view other information about the environmental impact of your PC. Notification priorities may be a little easier to configure. Focus Assist could be renamed Focus. You may be able to customized your computer’s desktop wallpaper with Stickers. And there could be a new “hid the taskbar when using your device as a tablet” feature.

Albacore (@thebookisclosed)

All of these leaks come from Albacore (@thebookisclosed), who has been posting screenshots to Twitter over the past few days exploring new features and UI tweaks in an unreleased build of Windows 11.

That said, it’s unclear if or when these changes will make it to the stable branch of Windows 11. Microsoft recently announced that it’s revamping its Windows Insider Preview program a bit so that some of the features it rolls out to Dev Channel testers may just be experiments that may or may not ever actually graduate to become real features.

So it’s possible that some of the changes spotted by Albacore could fall into that experimental category.

That said, the return of a “tablet mode” would probably be a welcome addition, even if it’s not as comprehensive as the tablet modes included in Windows 10 and Windows 8.1. Support for stickers are likely to draw eyerolls from some, but it’s nice to see an option that could let uses who want more ways to customize their desktops to do so. And the Sustainability feature could be interesting… depending on how it’s implemented.

Albacore notes that the leaves near the top of the screen will be filled in with color to indicate a sort of sustainability score for your system, and users will have the option to automatically implement recommended power-saver settings with a toggle.

via Albacore (1)(2)(3)

