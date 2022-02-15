Last fall Valve released a short video showing how to disassemble the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, but strongly advised folks not to actually do it since opening the case weakens its protection against drops and other damage.

But if you’ve got a broken part, then opening the case to see if you can replace it might be less of a risk than doing nothing. So it’s good to know that not only can you open up the Steam Deck, but Valve will also offer replacement parts for some components.

That means if, for example, the thumb sticks start to exhibit problems, you should be able to remove the eight Phillips head screws holding the case together, remove the back cover, and then remove the thumb sticks, each of which are on their own board – making it easy to replace one or both.

The folks at repair shop and parts supplier iFixit have published a teardown guide that shows how to get the thumb sticks out… as well as everything else including the Steam Deck’s SSD, shoulder buttons, touchpads, mainboard, and other parts. Valve says iFixit will also be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts.

But that doesn’t mean they’re giving Valve top marks for Steam Deck repairability. While it’s nice that the case is easy to open and some parts are modular and easy to replace, one of the things you’re most likely to want to replace is apparently a pain to remove.

The battery is sealed in place with a lot of adhesive. Removing it requires application of heat, and iFixit advises against using isopropyl alcohol, since there are holes in the frame beneath the battery that could allow liquid to leak into the display.

And that’s a shame, because odds are that heavy users of the Steam Deck could see the battery degrade relatively quickly. While you might get around 3-5 hours of game play on a charge for some games, others may require more horsepower and kill a battery dead in just about 90 minutes of game play. And that means you could end up charging a Steam Deck pretty frequently, which will shorten the longevity of the battery.

The Steam Deck will begin shipping to customers later this month, starting with folks who reserved one last year. The handheld gaming PC sells for $399 and up and you can still reserve one, but if you request one now, you won’t actually get it until the second quarter of 2022 or later.