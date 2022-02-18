The Razer Blade 14 (2022) is a gaming laptop that stuffs a lot of horsepower into a compact chassis. The notebook measures just 12.59″ x 8.66″ x 0.66″ and weighs just 3.92 pounds, but it houses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX octa-core processor, 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Razer is taking pre-orders for the new Razer Blade 14 for $2000 and up, and the laptop should begin shipping March 17, 2022.

For the starting price you’ll get a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD.

But Razer will also offer models with beefier specs including an 2560 x 1440 pixel 165 Hz display panel and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti graphics options, but those upgrades will cost you: a top-of-the-line model sells for $3500.

Each model has slim bezels around the display (4.7mm), matte screens, and support for AMD FreeSync.

The laptops feature backlit keyboards with per-key RGB lighting and support for Razer’s Chroma lighting effects. Razer says the keycaps on this year’s model are also larger than the previous-gen, with no more half-sized Shift keys, for example. The notebook also has a glass-covered Precision touchpad.

Razer has updated the camera to a 1080p camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, and the laptops has stereo speakers and support for THX Spatial Audio.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Deilvery support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1 x power port (320W)

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the Razer Blade 14 (2022) is powered by a 61.6Whr battery and comes with a 230W power supply.

If you’re hoping to perform any upgrades, Razer notes that the SSD is user replaceable, but the 16GB of RAM is soldered to the motherboard.

This article was originally published January 4, 2022 and most recently updated February 18, 2022 with pricing and availability information.