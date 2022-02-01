The System76 Kudu is a laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display with a 144 H screen refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. And while most laptops with those specs ship with Windows, the Kudu is designed to run Linux.

System76 first introduced the laptop earlier this year, and now the Kudu is available for purchase for $1799 and up.

That’s not a small amount of money, but the Kudu has the specs of a high-end mobile computer. In addition to the high-performance processor, it can support up to three external displays, supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connections, and the laptop has dual M.2 slots for up to 4TB of PCIe NVME solid state storage and two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

Just note that you’ll have to pay (a lot) more to max out those specs. The entry-level configuration comes with just 8GB of RAM and a single 240GB SSD.

Ports include:

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/DisplayPort 1.4 functionality

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microphone input

1 x headset jack

Other features include a multi-color backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, a 48.96 Wh battery, and a 230W power supply.

The notebook measures 14.2″ x 10.1″ x 1.1″ and weighs about 4.85 pounds. And as for the laptop’s key selling point? It comes with Linux pre-installed. System76 offers a choice of Ubuntu Linux or the company’s own custom Ubuntu-based operating system called Pop!_OS.