Google has made a habit of dropping Android developer preview releases in February, and it turns out this year is no different. Even though Android 12L just arrived yesterday, seemingly out of the blue, the first preview of Android 13 was made available today.

Unless you’re a developer, you probably don’t want to dive right in and install this on any of your devices. Sit tight at least until the beta releases become available. That’s expected to happen in late March or early April.

The main purpose of this — or any developer preview — is to give app developers plenty of time to take figure out how to advantage of new features, adapt to any changes that might affect their apps and squash any bugs that pop up along the way.

So what’s new in Android 13?

One of the biggest visual changes to appear is themed icons. It’s part of the Material You push and started taking shape in the Pixel Launcher in Android 12. The Monet theming engine is rolling out to everyone in Android 13 and Google is urging developers to add icons so that users can choose whether to use icons that match their system theme or stick with defaults.

Google is also making it easier to customize quick settings via a new tile placement API. In Android 13, apps will be able to prompt you to see if you want to add a tile to your quick settings.

While those are some of the more visible changes, there’s quite a lot going on behind the scenes in the Android 13 developer preview.

One of the most significant is that Google has begun updating the Android core libraries to support Java 11. These will eventually find their way to your devices via Google Play updates.

On a related note, Google has also continued the work that was begun with Project Mainline in 2019. Additional modules will allow Google to update even more functionality (like Bluetooth support) via Google Play services in Android 13.

The photo picker is one such module. It now allows an app to select a single image or video for sharing without granting the app full permission to access a device’s storage. This particular update will also reportedly be shipped to older versions of Android, too.

Another permission-related change is a tweak to how Android 13 allows apps to see nearby WiFi devices. Apps like those used to set up robotic vacuums won’t need permission to access WiFi settings. Instead, the system will forward information to the app (presumably without handing over location data, as Ars Technica muses).

Android 13 also makes it easier for multilingual users to jump comfortably between their apps. Per-app language preferences have been added via a new API that allows developers to query or change settings independently of Android itself.

There are also improvements coming for tablets, Chromebooks and foldables — many of which popped up in the also-just-released Android 12L.

Want to take the Android 13 developer preview without flashing it to a device? You can still grab emulator images from Google and try it out in Android Studio.

